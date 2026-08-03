Minutes after midnight on Saturday morning, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies received a 9-1-1 call reporting a man ramming a vehicle with a front loader tractor into a sedan on Sinton Road in Santa Maria, near the Greka asphalt plant.

The car was occupied by a woman who managed to flee the vehicle while 38-year-old Levi Gaze of Paso Robles allegedly repeatedly ran the yellow CAT tractor into the vehicle. He then proceeded to use the bucket of the tractor to further smash the gray sedan, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Tractor used by man to crush car during an arguement. | Credit: Courtesy SB County Sheriffs Office

The incident reportedly started after a dispute between the two individuals, and when deputies arrived on the scene, the car was significantly damaged with the hood crumpled and the back windshield shattered. Gaze was still in the tractor, where officers safely took him into custody without altercation.

Gaze has been booked into Northern Branch Jail and held without bail on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism. Gaze also had a no bail warrant issued for him in San Luis Obispo County prior to Saturday’s incident.