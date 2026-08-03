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In Santa Barbara, August means Fiesta!! Each year, the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors celebrates the start of Fiesta week by throwing a great big open house at their office on Chapala Street. Tomorrow evening, the back parking lot will be transformed into a festive, mariachi-filled, taco-centric event with colorful costumes, lively dancing, plenty of laughter, and the best churros in town. It’s always one of my favorite ways to kick off the week. I would invite you to join in the fun, but chances are high that by the time you read this, the party will be sold out. Check it out here just in case … and if you miss out this year, put it on your calendar for next. Independent Real Estate is always a sponsor — we love to help our real estate partners usher in Old Spanish Days with a flourish. Between the mariachis and mercados, Fiesta is a warm reminder that home is about more than four walls — it’s about community.

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Speaking of support, The Charitable Foundation of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services has a long history of philanthropy. This week, they presented a check for $5,000 to one of my favorite local causes, New House Santa Barbara. This donation will help fund scholarships, ensuring that no one is turned away because of financial need. The 10th annual Heart of New House luncheon on September 19 is another way to support. People helping people help people is what it’s all about!



THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

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On our real estate cover this week, we’re showcasing this timeless bungalow that sits in the heart of Solvang. Its cozy layout is complemented by original wood floors, a game room, and a “just right” two bedrooms and two baths. A white picket fence around the front yard, plus built-in cabinets and a wide front porch solidify its fairytale charm. The location gives you walkable access to the charm of downtown Solvang, as well as easy access to explore the beauty of Santa Ynez Valley. Do yourself a favor: Check out 533 Pine Street, and treat yourself to the perfect turnkey getaway. Offered by The Brady Group at $1,250,000.



TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:

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I visited a super sweet open house on Friday — an historic craftsman home built in 1914, full of period delights like gorgeous hardwood floors, built-in cabinets, and wood beamed ceilings. There’s even an original built-in ironing board cabinet in the kitchen! Pair these charming elements with updated systems — think electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and more — and you’ve got the best of old and new. Part of a seven residence HOA, this three-bedroom, two-bath, 2000+ sqft. home is listed by Deborah Samuel at $1,495,000. 110 South Kellogg is open today from 1-4 p.m., so you can check it out, too.



THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:



Find all of the open houses around town today right here. There’s something for everyone.



THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:



If you haven’t picked up your print copy yet, here’s the full issue — both front and back. Check out all the weekend happenings around town. Thanks for reading, and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!