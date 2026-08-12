Pull Up a Chair for Goleta’s Dam Dinner 

Goleta’s annual Dam Dinner returns Saturday, August 15, from 4–7 p.m. at Lake Los Carneros Dam. Tables and chairs will be set up along the dam, where guests can bring their own dinner or pick something up from the Lobo Butcher Shop food truck.

“It’s a beautiful setting,” said Kelly Hoover, the city’s Community Relations Manager, “lots of laughter, a great vibe, you can bring your food or purchase food, there are no speeches, no agendas, no big decisions to make, nothing fancy, just people connecting with one another.”

The City of Goleta will provide reusable utensil sets as part of its #GoGreenGoleta initiative. Devereux Greenhouse Group will provide succulent centerpieces, donated by Fuel Depot and The Point Market.

Live music will come from local bluegrass group The Salt Martians. There will also be shaved ice from Kona Ice, free face painting and activities at the Goleta Valley Library Bookvan, including a craft. Guests can purchase a Dam Dinner T-shirt or take a photo in one of the event’s Dam Dinner frames. “Most of the time, people don’t want their photo taken, but that isn’t the case here,” joked Hoover.

Guests enjoying the 2025 Goleta Dam Dinner | Photo: Courtesy

Guests are encouraged to wear straw hats for a group photo. MOVE Santa Barbara County will provide bike valet service near the North La Patera Lane entrance.

For those driving, parking is available near the North La Patera Lane entrance, while parking at Stow House is limited. The organizers recommend wearing walking shoes and bringing a jacket in case of wind. Service animals are welcome, but pets are not permitted.

The city is also partnering with MOVE Santa Barbara County to bring Cycling Without Age to the event. Two trishaws will be available at the North La Patera Lane entrance to assist guests with mobility issues so they can enjoy the festivities.

“We promote this event as the best dam dinner you have ever had,” said Hoover, “which is a lot to live up to, but it doesn’t disappoint.”

For more information, see cityofgoleta.org.