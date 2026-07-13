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One of my favorite blogs delivered this colorful Spanish Revival remodel to my inbox this week, and I instantly fell in love. The home is packed with charming details, but one room completely stole the show. The heart of every home is the kitchen, and this one has plenty of heart. Just look at the stove, the playful mix of tile patterns, and those leaded-glass cabinet doors. Here’s another view:
The window perfectly highlights the contrast between the dark natural wood and the soft green cabinetry. And that mosaic floor tile deserves its own close-up:
Not pictured: a pink Dutch door, a built-in banquette topped with a Tiffany pendant, and even more delightful details. And that’s just the kitchen! I’m so smitten with this house that I have a feeling you’ll be seeing another room — or two — in a future newsletter. The home was designed by Heather Phillips of Sunday Supper Club in Los Angeles.
THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:
This spring and summer, crowds of Santa Barbarans have stopped at Shoreline Park to watch the family of great horned owls nesting in the eucalyptus trees. Long before those owls became local celebrities, Hidden Valley regulars gathered each evening to watch another pair glide between the trees along one of their neighborhood’s trails. Nestled on a tree-lined street near Hendry’s Beach, the four-bedroom, three-bath home at 3791 Pescadero Drive makes the most of this idyllic setting. Inside, custom stonework, solid hardwood floors, and timeless finishes create an elegant backdrop, while a spacious deck and beautifully landscaped yard embrace Santa Barbara’s signature indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Represented by Mary Layman, this coastal retreat is offered at $2,998,000, and is open today from 1-4 p.m.
THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:
If you’re in the mood to do a little house hunting, or just gather some design inspo, we’ve rounded up today’s open houses for you. They’re all listed here.
THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:
If you haven’t picked up your print copy yet this week, here’s the full issue — both front and back. Thanks for reading, and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Premier Events
Fri, Jul 10
12:00 AM
Santa Barbara
The A250! American Revolution Experience Exhibit
Thu, Jul 16
5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Art4Grief & Meaning: Expressive Painting Part 1 and Part 2
Sun, Jul 19
10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Art4Grief & Meaning: Expressive Painting Part 1 and Part 2
Tue, Jul 14
11:30 AM
Goleta
Free Watch Party at the Goleta Community Center
Wed, Jul 15
12:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Couture Pattern Museum Zoom Conversation: From Atelier to Runway, How to Build Visibility
Wed, Jul 15
7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Jeremy Denk in Recital
Fri, Jul 17
11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Antique & Vintage Show
Sat, Jul 18
10:00 AM
SANTA BARBARA
Paw Patrol Day!
Sat, Jul 18
11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Good Trouble Lives On – S.B. Protest
Sat, Jul 18
11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Antique & Vintage Show
Sat, Jul 18
7:00 PM
Goleta
R!OT DØG in Concert
Sun, Jul 19
11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Antique & Vintage Show
Sun, Jul 19
2:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Garcia Dance Studio Summer Showcase Benefit
Fri, Jul 10 12:00 AM
Santa Barbara
The A250! American Revolution Experience Exhibit
Thu, Jul 16 5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Art4Grief & Meaning: Expressive Painting Part 1 and Part 2
Sun, Jul 19 10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Art4Grief & Meaning: Expressive Painting Part 1 and Part 2
Tue, Jul 14 11:30 AM
Goleta
Free Watch Party at the Goleta Community Center
Wed, Jul 15 12:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Couture Pattern Museum Zoom Conversation: From Atelier to Runway, How to Build Visibility
Wed, Jul 15 7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Jeremy Denk in Recital
Fri, Jul 17 11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Antique & Vintage Show
Sat, Jul 18 10:00 AM
SANTA BARBARA
Paw Patrol Day!
Sat, Jul 18 11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Good Trouble Lives On – S.B. Protest
Sat, Jul 18 11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Antique & Vintage Show
Sat, Jul 18 7:00 PM
Goleta
R!OT DØG in Concert
Sun, Jul 19 11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Antique & Vintage Show
Sun, Jul 19 2:00 PM
Santa Barbara
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