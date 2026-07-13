To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

One of my favorite blogs delivered this colorful Spanish Revival remodel to my inbox this week, and I instantly fell in love. The home is packed with charming details, but one room completely stole the show. The heart of every home is the kitchen, and this one has plenty of heart. Just look at the stove, the playful mix of tile patterns, and those leaded-glass cabinet doors. Here’s another view:

Credit: Gavin Cater

The window perfectly highlights the contrast between the dark natural wood and the soft green cabinetry. And that mosaic floor tile deserves its own close-up:

Credit: Gavin Cater

Not pictured: a pink Dutch door, a built-in banquette topped with a Tiffany pendant, and even more delightful details. And that’s just the kitchen! I’m so smitten with this house that I have a feeling you’ll be seeing another room — or two — in a future newsletter. The home was designed by Heather Phillips of Sunday Supper Club in Los Angeles.



THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Courtesy



This spring and summer, crowds of Santa Barbarans have stopped at Shoreline Park to watch the family of great horned owls nesting in the eucalyptus trees. Long before those owls became local celebrities, Hidden Valley regulars gathered each evening to watch another pair glide between the trees along one of their neighborhood’s trails. Nestled on a tree-lined street near Hendry’s Beach, the four-bedroom, three-bath home at 3791 Pescadero Drive makes the most of this idyllic setting. Inside, custom stonework, solid hardwood floors, and timeless finishes create an elegant backdrop, while a spacious deck and beautifully landscaped yard embrace Santa Barbara’s signature indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Represented by Mary Layman, this coastal retreat is offered at $2,998,000, and is open today from 1-4 p.m.



THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:



If you’re in the mood to do a little house hunting, or just gather some design inspo, we’ve rounded up today’s open houses for you. They’re all listed here.



THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:



If you haven’t picked up your print copy yet this week, here’s the full issue — both front and back. Thanks for reading, and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!