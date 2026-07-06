To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

Happy July! Hitting the halfway point of the year always makes me pause and take stock of my goals and reminds me that it’s never too late to start that project that’s been on the list for way too long.

At least, that’s what I told myself as I drove to Home Depot last night and bought a curtain rod for my still-bare kitchen window. My thinking? If the curtain rod sits here taking up space, I’ll have no choice but to finally hang the curtains.

Once I check that project off the list, I may borrow a few ideas from this roundup of 2026’s biggest design trends. I’m not convinced my little living room is ready for ivy wallpaper (or matching blinds!), but the idea that homes should feel “personal, comforting, and full of soul” definitely resonates with me. Check it out and see whether book drenching, soft kitchens, or confidence zones inspire you, too.

Credit: Interior Solutions Co., LLC

Here at Indy headquarters, we’re hard at work on our upcoming senior living section: Active Aging, publishing on July 23. Perhaps that’s why this recent Houzz article caught my eye. All about “age-proofing” your bathroom, the article is packed with ideas, from simple upgrades like grab bars and handheld shower heads to remodeling considerations such as counter height and curbless showers. Whether you’re planning for years down the road or looking to make your home safer today, draw yourself a bubble bath, and let your imagination run wild.

Credit: Courtesy



The private sanctuary at 1743 San Marcos Pass Road is one of those rare opportunities that feels like a world away, yet sits only a few miles from town. The three-bedroom, two-bath home is filled with character, from open-beamed ceilings and cozy window seats to a charming breakfast nook. Add a separate guest cottage, ocean views, and 39 acres to explore, and it’s easy to see why this property feels so special. Listed at $2,795,000 by Don Katich of Radius Commercial.

Credit: Courtesy

We’ve got open houses galore today, including the three-bed, two-bath condo at 2645 State Street Unit 2 that includes the glistening pool shown above. It’s offered at $1,185,000 by Kathy Hughes and is open from 1-4 p.m. Stop by this beauty or some of the many other open houses around town today: They’re all listed here .