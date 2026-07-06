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Happy July! Hitting the halfway point of the year always makes me pause and take stock of my goals and reminds me that it’s never too late to start that project that’s been on the list for way too long.
At least, that’s what I told myself as I drove to Home Depot last night and bought a curtain rod for my still-bare kitchen window. My thinking? If the curtain rod sits here taking up space, I’ll have no choice but to finally hang the curtains.
Once I check that project off the list, I may borrow a few ideas from this roundup of 2026’s biggest design trends. I’m not convinced my little living room is ready for ivy wallpaper (or matching blinds!), but the idea that homes should feel “personal, comforting, and full of soul” definitely resonates with me. Check it out and see whether book drenching, soft kitchens, or confidence zones inspire you, too.
Here at Indy headquarters, we’re hard at work on our upcoming senior living section: Active Aging, publishing on July 23. Perhaps that’s why this recent Houzz article caught my eye. All about “age-proofing” your bathroom, the article is packed with ideas, from simple upgrades like grab bars and handheld shower heads to remodeling considerations such as counter height and curbless showers. Whether you’re planning for years down the road or looking to make your home safer today, draw yourself a bubble bath, and let your imagination run wild.
The private sanctuary at 1743 San Marcos Pass Road is one of those rare opportunities that feels like a world away, yet sits only a few miles from town. The three-bedroom, two-bath home is filled with character, from open-beamed ceilings and cozy window seats to a charming breakfast nook. Add a separate guest cottage, ocean views, and 39 acres to explore, and it’s easy to see why this property feels so special. Listed at $2,795,000 by Don Katich of Radius Commercial.
We’ve got open houses galore today, including the three-bed, two-bath condo at 2645 State Street Unit 2 that includes the glistening pool shown above. It’s offered at $1,185,000 by Kathy Hughes and is open from 1-4 p.m. Stop by this beauty or some of the many other open houses around town today: They’re all listed here.
In this week’s issue, our cover story celebrates the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s 100th anniversary. I love the vintage poppy-filled pic on the cover, and as usual, the real estate section is filled with gorgeous homes and more. Thanks for reading, and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy the rest of your holiday weekend!
Premier Events
Fri, Jul 10
12:00 AM
Santa Barbara
The A250! American Revolution Experience Exhibit
Thu, Jul 16
5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Art4Grief & Meaning: Expressive Painting Part 1 and Part 2
Sun, Jul 19
10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Art4Grief & Meaning: Expressive Painting Part 1 and Part 2
Fri, Jul 10
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Asian American Film Series (Opening Night)
Fri, Jul 10
8:30 PM
Santa Barbara
A&L “Misfits & Mixtapes: “Pretty in Pink”
Sat, Jul 11
10:00 AM
Carpinteria
Carpinteria Arts & Crafts Faire
Sat, Jul 11
12:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Trans Fund Drag Benefit Brunch
Sat, Jul 11
4:00 PM
Los Olivos
Third Window Ten – Summer Beers & BBQ
Sat, Jul 11
6:00 PM
Santa Ynez
The 2026 Sundance Institute Indigenous Film Tour
Sat, Jul 11
7:00 PM
Carpinteria
3rd Annual Hanne Pedersen One-Act Festival
Sat, Jul 11
8:30 PM
Santa Barbara
No Simple Highway’s 12th Anniversary
Sun, Jul 12
10:00 AM
Goleta
Twin Picnic – A Picnic for the Twin Community
Fri, Jul 10 12:00 AM
Santa Barbara
The A250! American Revolution Experience Exhibit
Thu, Jul 16 5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Art4Grief & Meaning: Expressive Painting Part 1 and Part 2
Sun, Jul 19 10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Art4Grief & Meaning: Expressive Painting Part 1 and Part 2
Fri, Jul 10 6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Asian American Film Series (Opening Night)
Fri, Jul 10 8:30 PM
Santa Barbara
A&L “Misfits & Mixtapes: “Pretty in Pink”
Sat, Jul 11 10:00 AM
Carpinteria
Carpinteria Arts & Crafts Faire
Sat, Jul 11 12:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Trans Fund Drag Benefit Brunch
Sat, Jul 11 4:00 PM
Los Olivos
Third Window Ten – Summer Beers & BBQ
Sat, Jul 11 6:00 PM
Santa Ynez
The 2026 Sundance Institute Indigenous Film Tour
Sat, Jul 11 7:00 PM
Carpinteria
3rd Annual Hanne Pedersen One-Act Festival
Sat, Jul 11 8:30 PM
Santa Barbara
No Simple Highway’s 12th Anniversary
Sun, Jul 12 10:00 AM
Goleta
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