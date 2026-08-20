At about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Santa Barbara Police Department’s Communications Center received a medical 9-1-1 call reporting an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle near Bohnett Park on the 1100 block of San Pascual Street.

Santa Barbara Police officers arrived at the scene to find Anthony Lopez, 41, as described in the 9-1-1 call. Officers were able to wake Lopez, who promptly fled his vehicle on foot.

After jumping over fences and entering multiple private properties, officers were able to apprehend Lopez in the creek bed by Bohnett Park. According to the officers on scene, Lopez appeared to be impaired, and officers arrested him on a suspected drug DUI and for resisting arrest. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail later that evening.

An SBPD spokesperson explained that in order to be arrested for a suspected DUI, officers must have reasonable suspicion that the intoxicated person was in control of the vehicle. In this case, Lopez was behind the wheel, with the engine running.