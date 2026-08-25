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The County of Santa Barbara has been awarded the State of California’s Prohousing Designation and $1.25 million in Prohousing Incentive Program (PIP) funding, recognizing the County’s efforts to expand housing opportunities, streamline development and support affordable housing.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the designation and PIP awards on August 20 as part of $11.3 million awarded to 13 California communities that have earned the state’s Prohousing Designation. Santa Barbara County is one of 10 jurisdictions to earn the designation for the first time since October 2025.

“Investing in our communities by creating more homes is an investment in California’s future — fostering greater stability, strengthening families, and building more resilient communities for generations to come. Through strong local partnerships, we’re delivering results and creating more opportunities for Californians to have a safe, affordable place to call home,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

Santa Barbara County earned the designation for expanding where and what types of housing can be built, streamlining the approval of multifamily projects, and investing in affordable and special-needs housing, including permanent supportive housing.

The designation and $1.25 million award will help the County build on these efforts. Prohousing Incentive Program funding will support affordable housing production and preservation and implementation of the County’s Housing Element. The Prohousing Designation also provides greater access to state funding opportunities for housing and infrastructure.