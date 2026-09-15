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Santa Barbara’s Coastal Quilters Guild, a group of 180 avid fabric lovers, is hosting its biannual “Harvest of Colors” quilt show at Earl Warren Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26-27, and while some people may have an image of quilters in bonnets working together around a frame, that picture may have to be adjusted once you step inside the show.

Visitors will find about 225 quilts on display, ranging from traditional to innovative, classic patterns to art quilts. It’s a showcase for members, some of whom have won national and international honors for their work, and some for whom this is their first time entering a show.

Guild member Sue Orfila says that she loves seeing people come in and be amazed by some of the quilts. Speaking of the last show, she says, “I have a friend whose husband came with her, and we lost him at one point. He was fascinated by some quilts that looked like photos!”

Kitty Oliver, who’s a national quilt judge as well as a Guild member, notes, “When it comes to innovative, this group just goes for it! They bring a lot of interesting ideas into their work.”

Booths throughout the building will focus on diﬀerent aspects of the Guild and Guild activities, including Community Quilts. The Community Quilts booth shows some of the many quilts members have made and donated to local non-profits who distribute them to people in need. Some of the recipients are Meals on Wheels, Visiting Nurses and Hospice, Unity Shoppe, and more.

The Kids Can Quilt booth and exhibit will include quilts made by young people from elementary age through high school. At the Education booth, people of all ages can make a block of their own to take home, while checking out examples of quilts, jackets, bags, and shoes members have made in workshops throughout the years. Also, there’s a bookshelf of books for kids that feature quilts, and a kid-sized table so young people can sit down and read them.

Demos at the Education booth include Nancy Butterfield, Sat., 11:30, on “Sashiko’; Ranell Hansen, Sat., 1:30, on “The Beginning Quilter’s Sewing Basket”; Polly Matsuoka, Sun., 11:30 on “From Photo to Quilt”; and Bee Saunders, Sun., 1:30, on “Foundation Paper Piecing.”

Sashiko, the longstanding Japanese textile art, will have its own exhibit, highlighting members’ work. At the raﬄe table by the front door, visitors can bid on themed raﬄe baskets, as well as a silent auction of two quilts. The much- anticipated Guild boutique will include member-made items for sale, including quilts, quilted jackets, bags, holiday gifts, and more.

Special this year is an exhibit of Daylesford quilts, based on a pattern by Australian quilter Jen Kingwell and used as a jumping-oﬀ point for Guild members who have customized their own versions. Other exhibits will honor the memory of Betty Kelley and Bonnie Epperson, and the work of the art-quilting group Sewjourners.

Vendors include Santa Barbara’s Grant House Sewing Center, Orcutt’s Old Town Quilt Shop, The Batty Lady, and more.

Hours are Saturday, Sept. 26, 10-5, and Sunday, Sept. 27, 10-4. Admission $20 at the door, with kids 16 and under free.

Coastal Quilters Guild of Santa Barbara and Goleta is a non-profit organization started in 1988 with the purpose of educating people about quilts and quilting and providing quilts to those in need. Hybrid meetings are held on the second Thursday evening of each month at Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, with speakers from all over the globe and about nine workshops a year, focusing on new techniques, perspectives, information, and skills.

Members range from experienced quilters to brand new ones, and new members are always welcome. For more information, go to coastalquilters.org.