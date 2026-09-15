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In honor of Deaf Awareness Month, the Santa Barbara Deaf & Hard of Hearing Community (SBDHHC) is proud to announce that it is now a fiscally sponsored nonprofit project of Access Central Coast. The partnership provides SBDHHC with a nonprofit structure to grow programs, accept tax-deductible donations and expand its work connecting Deaf, hard-of-hearing, late-deafened individuals and their families throughout the Santa Barbara area.

SBDHHC is led by Eric Brody, who is Deaf and brings his own lived experience to the organization’s leadership and programs. Brody understands firsthand both the communication barriers Deaf and hard-of-hearing people face and the difference a welcoming community can make. “Our goal is for people to know they don’t have to navigate hearing loss or deafness alone,” Brody said. “Being around people who understand your experience, learning ways to communicate and simply having a place where you belong can make an enormous difference.”

Building Community at Every Stage of Hearing Loss Hearing loss becomes increasingly common with age. Approximately one-third of adults ages 65 to 74 have hearing loss, and nearly half of adults over age 75 experience difficulty hearing. For someone experiencing hearing loss later in life, everyday conversations, family gatherings and social activities can gradually become more difficult. People may begin withdrawing from situations they once enjoyed, increasing the risk of loneliness and isolation.

SBDHHC believes community can be an important part of addressing that isolation. Learning sign language, meeting other people experiencing hearing loss and spending time with Deaf and hard-of-hearing community members can provide new ways to communicate while creating friendships and a sense of belonging. “You don’t have to already know sign language, and you don’t have to identify as culturally Deaf to join us,” Brody said. “Someone may have been Deaf their entire life, or they may be 70 years old and just beginning to struggle with hearing. There is a place for both of them in our community.”

Programs Bringing People Together SBDHHC offers and supports programs including free and low-cost sign language classes, Deaf and Hard of Hearing Pizza Nights , family gatherings and picnics, ASL coffee nights, educational programs, senior outreach and community events. Programs are designed to bring together culturally Deaf people, hard-of-hearing and late-deafened adults, Deaf and hard-of-hearing children and their families, ASL students, interpreters, and hearing family members and friends.

The organization is also working with community partners to create additional opportunities for children, families, seniors and adults who are adjusting to hearing loss. Community Support Is Needed With nonprofit fiscal sponsorship now in place, SBDHHC is seeking individual donors, community supporters and corporate sponsors to help sustain and expand its programs. Funding is especially needed to pay qualified teachers and instructors and provide both ASL interpreters and voice interpreters so that programs and community events can be accessible to everyone.

Donations will also help SBDHHC keep classes and community activities free or affordable, expand family and senior programs, and reach people who may be experiencing isolation because of hearing loss. Donation checks may be made payable to: Access Central Coast.Please write SBDHHC in the memo line. Individuals and businesses interested in sponsorships, larger gifts or other ways of supporting the organization are encouraged to contact Eric Brody. “Creating an accessible community takes resources,” Brody said. “Teachers and interpreters deserve to be paid for their work, while we want the people attending our programs to face as few financial barriers as possible.

Community and corporate support will allow us to continue offering these opportunities and reach many more people.” About the Santa Barbara Deaf & Hard of Hearing Community The Santa Barbara Deaf & Hard of Hearing Community connects, supports and encourages Deaf, hard-of-hearing and late-deafened individuals and families throughout the Santa Barbara area. Through education, social gatherings, family activities and community partnerships, SBDHHC works to reduce isolation, increase communication access and create a stronger sense of belonging. Visit the website for dates and locations of the events SBDHHC is a fiscally sponsored nonprofit project of Access Central Coast.