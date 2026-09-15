SBCC Board of Trustees Name the “Michael A. Goldberg Physical Education Building” and the “Kathleen ‘Kathy’ O’Connor Gymnasium” in Their Honor

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The Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) Board of Trustees voted unanimously to name the new Physical Education and Athletics building the “Michael A. Goldberg Physical Education Building,” in recognition of a $5 million dollar gift to the SBCC Foundation from Cheryl Goldberg, wife of the late Michael Goldberg. In addition to the naming of the building the SBCC Board of Trustees also unanimously voted to name the building’s gymnasium in honor of Kathleen “Kathy” O’Connor, five-decade Physical Education faculty member and major advocate for the new building.

“We are beyond thrilled about the generous donation from Cheryl Goldberg and I also wanted to honor the work of Kathy O’Connor, who is the impetus for the new building,” shared Superintendent/President Dr. Erika Endrijonas. “Scheduled for completion in late spring of 2028, the new building provides state-of-the-art classrooms, event spaces, a new home for the SBCC Life Fitness Center, offices, and more in half the footprint of the existing building.”

Michael A. Goldberg

Michael A. Goldberg. Photo Courtesy: Cheryl Goldberg.

Michael A. Goldberg was born on April 17, 1946 to Jean and Louis Goldberg in the Bronx, New York. After Michael graduated from Bronx High School of Science in 1962, he went on to study sociology and political science at Columbia College in New York and graduated in 1966.

He continued his education at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and received a master’s degree in sociology in 1970. After graduating, he began working in Illinois state government and led the Correctional Manpower Services Project for the Illinois Law Enforcement Commission. Deciding that state government work was not his true calling, he went back to school to get an MBA from Stanford University, which he received in 1976. From there he went to work at McKinsey at its Chicago office, where he met his future wife, Cheryl.

After a brief stint as Chief Financial Officer at the Pacific Stock Exchange in San Francisco, Mike went to work for Berkshire Hathaway in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1981. Mike held the titles of Vice President, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., and President, Berkshire Hathaway Credit Corporation. He ran the Berkshire Insurance group until 1993 and then became involved in starting up a real estate lending business, among other projects for Berkshire, until his retirement in 2012.

In a statement reflecting on Michael’s leadership, Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway said, “Mike’s role at Berkshire was monumental. I had made many mistakes in staffing the insurance business and he not only corrected them – he single-handedly created the world’s best team. Berkshire would be nothing like it is today without Mike.”

Mike and Cheryl moved to Santa Barbara in 2002 and made it their home. Mike passed away on June 22, 2024, after a protracted illness. Mike had always enjoyed martial arts, horseback riding, tennis, and working out at the gym.

Upon his death, Cheryl is fulfilling their life-long plan to support the arts and education in the Santa Barbara community.

In July, 2026, she made a commitment with the SBCC Foundation for a $5 million gift over a five-year period of time that will provide support to fully equip the new physical education building for fixtures, furniture and equipment,in addition to other student success initiatives and capital improvements that are in the process of being finalized.

Cheryl Goldberg stated, “Santa Barbara City College is a beloved, well-respected institution in Santa Barbara. Mike and I believed in the importance of supporting a local educational institution such as City College so that it can provide high quality academic and vocational education to residents of Santa Barbara and beyond. To do this they need to keep their facilities in top shape and ensure that their students receive the resources necessary for them to succeed.”

“When the idea of a naming opportunity was originally suggested, I wasn’t remotely interested,” said Cheryl Goldberg. “But the more I thought about it, I realized that if I were to name a building for Mike, a physical education center was about the most perfect option there was. Mike was an avid runner, tennis player, horseback rider, loved sports and working out and spent, what seemed to me, half his life in gyms. I think he’d be delighted with this decision.”

Bobbi Abram, CEO of the SBCC Foundation, said, “We are thrilled that Cheryl Goldberg chose SBCC to carry Michael Goldberg’s legacy. Cheryl Goldberg is ushering in a new era of philanthropy in the Santa Barbara community. As we continue to finalize how her gift will serve SBCC students, I am inspired by her desire to provide students with the support they need in their transition from college to workforce. I look forward to sharing more news as the plans get finalized.”

Abram also stated, “To have this announcement in tandem with naming the gymnasium for long-time SBCC employee Kathy O’Connor is perfect.Kathy recognized a need to have updated Physical Education facilities decades ago and was an avid supporter bringing the building into reality. I can’t think of a more appropriate person to be honored in this way.”

Kathleen “Kathy” O’Connor

Kathy O’Connor. Photo Courtesy: Callahan Morgan/SBCC The Channels

Kathleen “Kathy” O’Connor was raised in Santa Barbara from infancy, embarking on an educational journey that took her through Carpinteria High School, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC), the University of California, Santa Barbara, and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where she earned a Master of Arts in Physical Education.

Upon returning to Santa Barbara, Kathy became an early pioneer for local women’s and girls’ athletics, advocating for programs at Laguna Blanca School, Goleta Valley Junior High, and SBCC. This work predated the passage of Title IX. Joining SBCC in 1973, she formally established the college’s Women’s Athletics program, cementing her status as a true Vaquero at heart.

Throughout her five-decade career at SBCC, Kathy’s leadership extended far beyond physical education and athletics. She served as Academic Senate President, Curriculum Chair, for over 20 years; is currently the Physical Education Department Chair; sat on the College Planning Council and District Technology Committee; and pioneered distance learning as one of the college’s first online educators.

Kathy has been recognized with the Hayward Award for Excellence in 2001-2002 – a statewide award that honors outstanding community college faculty who have a track record of excellence both in teaching and in professional activities and have demonstrated commitment to their students, profession, and college. Kathy was also honored as SBCC’s Faculty Lecturer for 2011-2012 and received the Santa Barbara Athletic Roundtable Louise Lowry Davis Award in 1993.

Among her crowning achievements is the modern PE & Athletics Building. A decade-long project she spearheaded after identifying that the original facility fell short of safety codes, Title IX standards, and other requirements. Kathy helped research, design, and guide the vision for the new facility while actively supporting the Measure P Bond Extension campaign that is funding its ongoing construction.

“The gift from Cheryl Goldberg is once in a lifetime and we are honored to fulfill the legacy of her and her late husband by naming the entire PE complex the Michael A. Goldberg Physical Education Building,” shared SBCC Board President Jonathan Abboud. “In honor of over 50 years of unwavering dedication to SBCC students, including her work in physical education, athletic excellence, and ongoing advocacy and equity in Women’s athletics, I am proud we have named the new gymnasium within the PE building the Kathleen ‘Kathy’ O’Connor Gymnasium.”