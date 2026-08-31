What’s New at the 2026 Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival?

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The Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival is rapidly approaching, and in its 11th year, the festival is mixing its popular traditions with new and exciting opportunities to celebrate the inspiration of the ocean and Santa Barbara’s cherished coast. Scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12 and 13, this year’s festival features major expansions, including a return to the spacious Earl Warren Showgrounds, its largest lineup yet of over 50 curated artists, and a fascinating look into the intersection of ocean art and octopus neuroscience.

A Larger, Centralized Venue for the Largest Gathering Yet

Returning to the popular and spacious Earl Warren Showgrounds (3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA) allows the festival to significantly expand its footprint. The two-day event will bring together passionate collectors and artisans and over 50 talented ocean artists and jewelry makers from across the country.

“Bringing the festival back to Earl Warren Showgrounds means an expanded lineup of incredible artists and more opportunity for attendees,” said Louise Sciutto, Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival President. “These two days will be filled with spectacular opportunities for ocean lovers to learn from artists and experts while perusing handmade creations.”

Where Neuroscience Meets Ocean Art: Special Guest Angelique Allen

A major highlight of this year’s festival is special guest speaker Angelique Allen, a doctoral student in the Institute of Neuroscience at the University of Oregon. Allen, who is obtaining her PhD studying visual processing in octopus brains, uses fMRI-like scans to watch brain activity in real time while octopuses watch movies, adding to our understanding of how they perceive the world around them.

Allen is also a co-founder of “Dreams of a Scientist,” a children’s book and community aimed at making cutting-edge science accessible through storytelling and art. At the festival, Allen will present “Guided by the Ocean: The Connection between Scientists and Artists,” discussing her latest findings in cephalopod perception and challenging the notion that we must choose between being a scientist or an artist.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS & WHAT’S NEW IN 2026

Treasure Contest — Bring your best beach-combed sea glass for a judged competition on Sunday, Sept. 13. Entries are accepted from 10 a.m. to 1:25 p.m., with winners announced at 2:45 p.m.

— Bring your best beach-combed sea glass for a judged competition on Sunday, Sept. 13. Entries are accepted from 10 a.m. to 1:25 p.m., with winners announced at 2:45 p.m. Creative Arts Workshops — Immerse yourself in hands-on crafting throughout the weekend, with workshops including: Sea Glass Wire Wrap Pendants Sea Glass Mobiles Coastal Crushed Glass Art Coastal Macramé (Keychain & Bracelet)

— Immerse yourself in hands-on crafting throughout the weekend, with workshops including: Expert Speakers — Alongside Angelique Allen, enjoy presentations by expert speaker Jo Fry (“A Few of My Favorite Things”).

— Alongside Angelique Allen, enjoy presentations by expert speaker Jo Fry (“A Few of My Favorite Things”). California Coastal Arts & Ocean Alliance — Explore a new front-lawn exhibit open both days of the festival.

— Explore a new front-lawn exhibit open both days of the festival. Handcrafted Marketplace — Shop unique, ocean-inspired handmade jewelry, decor, and fine arts from over 50 curated vendors.

EVENT DETAILS

Location: Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA.

Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA. Saturday, Sept. 12: Early Bird entry (includes entire day) at 9 a.m. ($15). General Admission (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) is $7.

Early Bird entry (includes entire day) at 9 a.m. ($15). General Admission (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) is $7. Sunday, Sept. 13: General Admission (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) is $7.

General Admission (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) is $7. Passes: Two-day passes are available for $12.

For complete event details, workshop registration, or to purchase presale tickets, visit https://www.santabarbaraseaglassandoceanartsfestival.com/.