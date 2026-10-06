California Secretary of State Dr. Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Encourages Californians to Vote Early in the 2026 General Election!

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Sacramento, Calif. – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., encourages eligible voters to return their completed ballot as soon as they receive it using now-open drop box locations or through mail. California county elections officials have mailed ballots for the 2026 General Election to each active registered voter, and voters can expect to see their ballots arriving in the coming days if they have not received it already.

Voting options specific to a voter’s location, including a complete list of drop box locations, can be viewed on the California Early Voting webpage.

“Voting in California is secure, reliable, and part of California’s tradition of encouraging participation in our democracy.” said Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. “I encourage Californians to return their completed ballot as soon as possible, using one of several safe and secure options available to them. Fulfill your civic duty early – vote now, and have your voice heard.”

Voters should sign up for Where’s My Ballot to track and receive notiﬁcations on the status of their vote-by-mail ballot – including when it is mailed, received, and counted.

November 3, 2026, Election Day, is the last day to vote in-person or return a ballot. Polls close at 8:00 p.m.

California voters can register to vote or update their voter registration online. Those unsure of their voter registration status can quickly check it.

Voters with questions should contact one of the California Voter hotlines, which is provided in various languages.

Click here for key dates and deadlines for the November 3, 2026, General Election.

Click here for the full November 3, 2026, General Election Calendar.