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For the ninth consecutive year, Westerlay Orchids is proud to announce its ongoing partnership with the Carpinteria Unified School District. From August 24 through 29, the family-owned orchid grower donated 100% of proceeds from its retail showroom to CUSD, raising a total of $26,672.54 in support of local students and schools.

This gift will directly fund field trips for Carpinteria Middle School. Recent trips include Santa Barbara Film Festival, The Getty Villa, LA Zoo, and an end of year trip to Magic Mountain for eighth graders.

This community-driven effort reflects Westerlay’s deep-rooted commitment to education and the Carpinteria community. Past fundraiser proceeds have helped make field trips possible, support STEM programs at Aliso School, fund library upgrades at Canalino School, and purchase equipment for a cutting-edge engineering program at Carpinteria High School.

“Giving back to the community that has supported our business for generations is deeply important to us,” says Toine Overgaag, owner and president of Westerlay Orchids. “We’re proud to partner with the Carpinteria School District and invest in the enrichment of local students. It’s incredibly rewarding to know that our support can help provide opportunities that allow young people in our community to grow and thrive.”

Westerlay Orchids’ showroom, located at 3504 Via Real in Carpinteria, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shoppers will find an array of exquisite orchids, including Westerlay’s signature cascading and bramble arrangements.

To learn more about Westerlay Orchids’ environmental sustainability efforts and dedication to community outreach, visit http://www.WesterlayOrchids.com.

About Westerlay Orchids:

Based in beautiful Carpinteria, California, Westerlay Orchids is proud to serve as Southern California’s largest commercial orchid grower. The company annually distributes over 4 million orchids directly to customers and local and national supermarket chains, as well as florists and designers. Westerlay Orchids is a pioneer in environmental and sustainability practices and regularly contributes to local schools, nonprofit organizations, and many other community causes. Visit www.Westerlay.com to learn more about the second-generation, family-run company.