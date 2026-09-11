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Imagine an innocent-looking plastic bottle cap on the sidewalk. Maybe it was dropped on a walk or left behind at a park.

On a city sidewalk, miles from the beach, that bottle cap could soon be on a one-way trip to the coast, washed into a storm drain or creek and eventually carried into the Pacific Ocean.

That colorful piece of plastic, designed to be used once, will last for hundreds of years. It never really biodegrades; instead, it breaks into smaller and smaller pieces that threaten wildlife and impact water quality.

On its journey to the coast, that bottle cap can only be stopped if someone, or something, stands in its way…

Enter Coastal Cleanup Day volunteers!

On Saturday, September 19, from 9:00 AM to noon, community members will join together at 37 sites across Santa Barbara County to stop litter in its tracks.

Last year, these superhero volunteers picked up over 1.8 tons of trash and recyclables in just three hours- including a lot of bottle caps!

Explore Ecology Team is Ready for Coastal Cleanup Day | Credit: Courtesy

In addition to collecting litter, volunteers double as citizen scientists by documenting what they find. This data shows what kind of litter is ending up in our waterways and where it comes from, giving communities and policymakers information they can use to prevent pollution at its source.

Event Details and How to Join

When: Saturday, September 19, 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Where: 37 designated cleanup sites across Santa Barbara County (including Alameda Park, Butterfly Beach, Campus Point, Carpinteria Salt Marsh, Goleta Beach, Jalama, Lake Los Carneros, Leadbetter, Refugio, Shoreline Park, and more- see full list below).

Registration: Free. Sign up for a specific site at coastalcleanupday2026.eventbrite.com

Media Assets: High-resolution photos and more information available in the 2026 Media Kit.

“For forty-two years, Coastal Cleanup Day has inspired people around the globe. For many participants, Coastal Cleanup Day serves as a gateway to broader environmental advocacy and many return year after year! If you’re concerned about marine debris and its impact on the ocean and marine life, this is your chance to take action locally. We hope to see you at your favorite inland or coastal site on the 19th!” says Lindsay Johnson, Executive Director, Explore Ecology.

Kalea Isaac, Explore Ecology’s Coastal Cleanup Day Intern, says, “As I’ve told my friends, colleagues, neighbors, and peers, Coastal Cleanup Day goes beyond volunteer work; it’s truly an incredible opportunity to make a difference in our environment. It’s so easy to come together and protect our favorite part of California, our beaches, so I really can’t think of a reason not to participate!”



Marine debris doesn’t stand a chance when Santa Barbara County community members join forces on Coastal Cleanup Day! Are you ready to pick up some bottle caps?

Santa Barbara County Coastal Cleanup Day is coordinated by Explore Ecology and the County of Santa Barbara Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division, with support from the cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Solvang. Special thanks to the many nonprofits, businesses, and generous individuals who make this event possible. The California Coastal Commission organizes the statewide event. The international event is coordinated by the Ocean Conservancy.

2026 Cleanup Sites in Santa Barbara County:

Alameda Park, Arroyo Burro Beach, Butterfly Beach, Campus Point, Carpinteria Salt Marsh, Carpinteria State Beach & City Beach, Devereux Beach, Devereux Creek, East Beach, El Capitan State Beach, Ellwood, Goleta Beach, Hammond’s, Harbor and Sandspit, Haskell’s, Isla Vista Streets, Jalama Beach, Jelly Bowl Beach, Lake Los Carneros Nature Reserve, Leadbetter, Lookout Park, Loon Point, Miramar, Oak Park, Phelps Creek-North Campus Open Space, Refugio, Rincon, Santa Claus Lane, Santa Ynez River, Shoreline Park, Surf Beach, Tar Pits Park, and West Beach.