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Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD), Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition (C5), Electric Ride 805, and regional partners invite community members to join free in-person and virtual events during National Drive Electric Month (September 11 – October 12).

National Drive Electric Month is a nationwide celebration showcasing the benefits of all-electric and

plug-in hybrid vehicles, also known as EVs. Local events give residents the chance to explore EVs

firsthand, connect with current EV drivers, and learn about financial incentives — including California’s

new MyFirstEV rebate.

● Online Events – Registration Required:

o 9/23 & 10/23: All About Electric Vehicles Webinar – English (12pm – 12:45pm)

o 9/23 & 10/23: Todo sobre los vehículos eléctricos – Spanish (6pm – 7pm)

● In-Person Events:

o 9/18: Santa Maria Downtown Fridays EV Showcase (5:30pm – 8:30pm)

o 9/26: Port of Hueneme Banana Festival EV Showcase (10am – 5pm)

o 10/4: Ventura County EV Showcase (12pm – 4:30pm)

o 10/17: Drive Electric Ventura Ride & Drive (10am – 2pm)

For more information about National Drive Electric Month events near you, visit the following link: https://driveelectricmonth.org/.

A variety of financial incentives are available to help people purchase or lease a qualified new or used EV and install EV charging equipment at home. Many programs may be combined to help maximize total savings:

● MyFirstEV Program

o Up to $3,500 for a new EV under $50,000, or $1,750 for a used EV under $25,000 for California residents who are buying or leasing a zero-emission vehicle for the first time o Rebates are applied directly at the dealership by participating automakers, with rollout dates varying by manufacturers

● Driving Clean Assistance Program (DCAP)

o Clean Cars 4 All: Up to $12,000 to replace an existing gas- or diesel-powered 2010- or older vehicle and buy or lease a new or used EV, plus $2,000 EV charging incentive o Fair Financing: Loans up to $45,000 with an interest rate capped at 8%

● Central Coast Community Energy (3CE)

o Electrify Your Ride Residential Program:

▪ Up to $3,500 for the purchase or lease of a new EV and up to $2,500 for a used EV

▪ Up to $3,000 for Level 2 EV chargers and installation costs, with an extra $500 for bidirectional* EV chargers

o Electrify Your Ride Commercial Program: Commercial customers, including multi-family housing properties, are eligible for rebates up to $20,000 toward Level 2 EV chargers & installation costs with additional $500 rebate for bidirectional* chargers, and up to $100,000 for Level 3 (DCFC) charger

Santa Barbara Clean Energy (SBCE)

o Residential EV Rebate Program:

▪ Income-qualified SBCE customers can receive up to $4,000 for the purchase or lease of a new or used qualified EV

▪ Up to $600 for a Level 2 EV charger and up to $2,000 for electrical work and charger installation costs

o Charge Up SB Program: Provides multi-family and affordable housing multi-family property owners who are SBCE customers with technical assistance and incentives up to $60,000 for Level 1 and 2 outlets, Level 2 charging stations, make ready infrastructure, and power management hardware and software

Southern California Edison (SCE)

o Pre-Owned EV Rebate Program: $1,000 standard rebate for the purchase or lease of a used qualified EV; income-qualified customers can receive a total of $4,000 through the Rebate Plus option

o Charge Ready Home Program: Up to $4,200 for qualified single-family homes to complete electrical panel upgrades to install a Level 2 EV charger

o Charge Ready Programs: Owners of existing and new multi-family and commercial properties are eligible for rebates for Level 2 and Level 3 chargers, as well as technical support

● Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E)

o Pre-Owned EV Rebate Program:

▪ $1,000 standard rebate for the purchase or lease of a used qualified EV –

expires September 30, 2026; beginning October 1, 2026, only income-qualified customers will be eligible

▪ Income-qualified PG&E customers can receive up to $4,000 for the purchase or lease of a used qualified EV

o Residential Charging Solutions Rebate

▪ Standard rebate: up to 50% of the purchase price of one eligible Level 2 charger after installation

▪ Rebate Plus (income-qualified): up to $2,000 toward charger installation, or up to $5,000 when a panel upgrade is also needed

● dcbel California Connected Home Rebate Program

o California residents that meet customer qualification criteria are eligible to receive up to $13,800 in rebates and incentives for a bidirectional* DC charger, installation and interconnection costs, enrollment in dynamic rate utility program, and ownership of a bidirectional* EV

EVs for Everyone

o Free technical assistance available to residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties who are seeking guidance on buying an EV and applying for incentives

*Bidirectional charging allows electricity to move both into an EV battery and back out to power other sources, such as a home, individual devices, or the utility grid. Only certain EV models and chargers are designed with bidirectional capabilities.

