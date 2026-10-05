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1124 Bath Street: front | Photo Credit: Sarah Sinclair

As I’ve likely mentioned once, twice, or 3 million times, Scout and I cruise our downtown neighborhood daily, admiring gardens, getting to know neighbors, and keeping an eye on local housing happenings. One of the most charming homes on the market right now sits on our prime walking route at 1124 Bath Street. Laden with lore, this 1910 Victorian cottage caught my attention years ago as the former home of Audrey Ovington, proprietress of Cold Springs Tavern.

1124 Bath Street: back | Photo Credit: Sarah Sinclair

It boasts two bedrooms and two baths, Dutch doors, a shaded backyard, and this adorable cabin-type storage room out back that gives a nod to its Western heritage. When I visited last week, I was greeted with chocolate chip cookies by realtor Brooklyn Harmon who shared that “Audrey used to bake for the neighbors, so I wanted to do the same.” This cutie is listed at $1,125,000 by Hitchcock & Associates, and is open today from 1-4 p.m. Put on your walking shoes and skedaddle on over.

Our Piano On State | Photo Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Another walkable delight started this week: In Santa Barbara, October means warmer temps, pumpkin spice everywhere, Best of Santa Barbara®, and pianos popping up all up and down State Street. This is the 17th year of Pianos on State, a fun public art project presented by the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative. My colleague Leslie Dinaberg provides the complete rundown of this year’s artists, locations, and background of the event, along with vibrant photos from Ingrid Bostrom, like the one above showing artist Rob Beedle with our own Indy-sponsored piano. You can view it — and play it! — in front of Old Navy at the corner of State Street and Anapamu.

Scout at sunset | Photo Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Okay, she’s ready for her close-up. Another highlight of autumn in Santa Barbara is the beginnings of swirlier sunsets, brewing with winter-style clouds. We caught one at Hendry’s Beach last week, and even Scout was mesmerized by the golden glow. (By the way, if you’re tired of pics of Scout, my new guideline is that any time I run into a Home Page reader who asks after Scout, I include a photo of her. You’re welcome, Lucille! #sorrynotsorry to the rest of you.)

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

124 La Marina | Photo Credit: Virtour Media

As if the outdoor shower and backyard fireplace weren’t enough, you know they had me at “custom dog spa!” The four-bedroom, three-bath home at 124 La Marina Drive, sitting pretty on our cover this week, offers more than 2,600 square feet of living space. It’s just four houses from Shoreline Park and a quick walk to the beach, and it’s open today from 1-4 p.m. Listed at $5,195,000 by Marcus Boyle and Jason William Anderson. PS: I hear that there’s even a dog treat box! Scout and I will be checking that out today.

THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:

Ready to go house hunting? In addition to those mentioned above, we’ve gathered a plethora of open houses happening around town today. Pick a few favorites and make an afternoon of it. Find them all here.

THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:

If you haven’t picked up this week’s issue yet, here’s your flip-through version so you can check out all the happenings in the front of the paper as well as the real estate section on the back .

Thanks, as always, for reading — and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!