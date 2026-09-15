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The Santa Barbara Toba Sister Cities Organization proudly announces the celebration of its 60th Anniversary in 2026. To commemorate this significant milestone, the city of Santa Barbara will welcome a delegation from Toba, Japan. This long-standing partnership promotes international friendship and cultural exchange, highlighted by a summer student exchange program launched in 1996 serving adolescents aged 13-15.

Both Santa Barbara and Toba are picturesque seaside cities with iconic dolphin fountains and economies centered around the ocean and tourism. For nearly six decades, the cultural exchange program has fostered camaraderie and understanding between both nations. Each August, during Santa Barbara’s Fiesta, four students from Toba visit Santa Barbara for ten days. In return, four Santa Barbara students travel to Toba during Japan’s Obon Festival—a traditional Buddhist celebration honoring the spirits of ancestors.

The bond between the cities extends beyond cultural exchanges; they have supported each other during times of hardship. Following the devastating Painted Cave Fire in 1990, Toba raised over $15,000 to aid Santa Barbara in rebuilding the Alpha Resource Center and replanting trees in Tucker’s Grove. Similarly, in the wake of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami, which severely impacted Toba’s harbor and fishing industry, Santa Barbara residents rallied together, raising more than $40,000 in one night to assist in the recovery efforts.

As the Santa Barbara Toba Sister Cities Organization celebrates this milestone, it looks forward to strengthening the ties of friendship and cultural understanding for many more years to come.