Solvang, California’s Solvang Farmers Market, Part of the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers’ Market Association, Voted as Second “Best Farmers Markets of 2026” in Reviewed Readers’ Choice Awards

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The Solvang Farmers Market in Solvang, California (http://www.SolvangUSA.com), has been voted as the second “Best Farmers Markets of 2026” in the Reviewed Readers’ Choice Awards, the results for which were publicly announced on September 17. The unique Southern California travel destination, affectionately known as “The Danish Capital of America,” is joined by first place category winner Copley Square Farmers Market in Boston, Massachusetts, and third place winner, Charleston Farmers Market (Charleston, South Carolina), in the top three spots, with the Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers’ Market being the only other California market to place in the list’s “top 10.”

The top 10 winners in the “Best Farmers Markets of 2026” Reviewed Readers’ Choice Awards category are:

Copley Square Farmers Market (Boston, MA) Solvang Farmers Market (Solvang, CA) Charleston Farmers Market (Charleston, SC) Pike Place Market (Seattle, WA) Lancaster Central Market (Lancaster, PA) Dane County Farmers’ Market (Madison, WI) State Farmers Market (Raleigh, NC) Roanoke City Market (Roanoke, Virginia) Boulder Farmers Market (Boulder, CO) Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers’ Market (San Luis Obispo, CA)

More information about, and official rules for, the Reviewed Readers’ Choice Awards may be found here.

The weekly Solvang Farmers Market, one of the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers’ Markets, runs 2:30 PM to 6:00 PM every Wednesday, year-round, along First Street in downtown Solvang, adjacent to centrally-located Solvang Park. The Solvang Farmers Market is a midweek highlight for both visitors and locals, who engage with the regional farmers and ranchers, food purveyors, and other local vendors while they stroll past European-inspired architecture for which Solvang is historically known.

Dog-friendly and ideal for kids, Solvang, popular for its Danish-American vibe, architecture and design details, pastries and bakeries, and array of wine tasting options, also boasts dozens of unique boutiques, restaurants, and gourmet food shops. Carefully-curated indie booksellers and high-end home goods suppliers mingle with fairy tale-like children’s stores and museum gift corners. Solvang’s foodie destinations offer everything from elevated street cuisine – like locally-sourced fish tacos on hand-made tortillas, and comforting ramen noodles – to European-style pretzels and sausages, to Italian standbys or iconic Danish dishes, to elevated new-Californian fare in the form of MICHELIN-honored menus. Solvang visitors sip small-batch, locally-roasted coffee, shop for exotic, hand-bottled spice blends, or enjoy Tiki cocktails and craft beer, all part of a playful, indulgent, and one-of-a-kind, year ‘round shopping and playing escape.

Questions, media requests for interviews and/or photos related to this announcement may be directed to Anna Ferguson-Sparks, Stiletto Marketing, at 1-877-327-2656 or solvang@stilettomarketing.com.