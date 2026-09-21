Make the Goleta Lemon Festival Zest-tacular: Volunteers Needed to Bring Community Celebration to Life

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The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is seeking enthusiastic volunteers to help make the 33rd Annual Goleta Lemon Festival an unforgettable community celebration. Whether you’re a student earning service hours, a local business owner supporting your neighbors, or someone passionate about strengthening our community, the Lemon Festival welcomes volunteers ages 14 and up to be the heart of this beloved Goleta tradition.

“Our volunteers are essential,” said Kristen Miller, President and CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. “They transform Girsh Park into a vibrant celebration that brings friends and neighbors together. Volunteering at the Lemon Festival is not just about helping, it’s about being part of something that strengthens the bonds in our community.”

Every volunteer receives:

Official Goleta Lemon Festival t-shirt

Lunch provided by Woodstock’s Pizza

Snacks and refreshments throughout the day

A fun, rewarding afternoon with fellow volunteers!



How to Volunteer:

Interested in volunteering? Registration is easy and open now! Sign up at: https:// goletachamberofcommerce. volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/? id=113370

For questions about volunteer opportunities, contact LemonFestival@SBSCChamber.com



The Goleta Lemon Festival, presented by Santa Barbara Airport, is held from 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday & Sunday, September 26 & 27, 2026, at Girsh Park in Goleta. This beloved South Coast celebration draws tens of thousands for lemon-inspired cuisine, arts & crafts, kid-friendly activities, live music, safety demonstrations, pie-eating contests, and the 19th Annual Goleta Fall Classic Car Show. Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit LemonFestival.com.