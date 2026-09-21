Make the Goleta Lemon Festival Zest-tacular: Volunteers Needed to Bring Community Celebration to Life

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The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is seeking enthusiastic volunteers to help make the 33rd Annual Goleta Lemon Festival an unforgettable community celebration. Whether you’re a student earning service hours, a local business owner supporting your neighbors, or someone passionate about strengthening our community, the Lemon Festival welcomes volunteers ages 14 and up to be the heart of this beloved Goleta tradition.
“Our volunteers are essential,” said Kristen Miller, President and CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. “They transform Girsh Park into a vibrant celebration that brings friends and neighbors together. Volunteering at the Lemon Festival is not just about helping, it’s about being part of something that strengthens the bonds in our community.”
Every volunteer receives:
- Official Goleta Lemon Festival t-shirt
- Lunch provided by Woodstock’s Pizza
- Snacks and refreshments throughout the day
- A fun, rewarding afternoon with fellow volunteers!
How to Volunteer:
Interested in volunteering? Registration is easy and open now! Sign up at: https://
For questions about volunteer opportunities, contact LemonFestival@SBSCChamber.com
The Goleta Lemon Festival, presented by Santa Barbara Airport, is held from 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday & Sunday, September 26 & 27, 2026, at Girsh Park in Goleta. This beloved South Coast celebration draws tens of thousands for lemon-inspired cuisine, arts & crafts, kid-friendly activities, live music, safety demonstrations, pie-eating contests, and the 19th Annual Goleta Fall Classic Car Show. Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit LemonFestival.com.
Thank you to our Sponsors
Presenting Sponsor: Santa Barbara Airport
Main Squeeze Sponsors: CMC Rescue, Inc, Community West Bank, Ice in Paradise, KEYT – NewsChannel 3, Marborg Industries, Signature Aviation, The Point Market, UCLA Health, Yardi, Visit Santa Barbara
Lemon Slice Sponsors: American Riviera Bank, Blue Star Parking, Courtyard by Marriott, Goleta West Sanitary District, Residence Inn by Marriott, Ruth Ann Bowe – Village Properties, Santa Barbara Zoo, Spectrum Reach, Sunkist Growers, The Berry Man.
Lemon Zest Sponsors: American Medical Response, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, Chevron, Cumulus Radio Station, Edhat, Golden 1 Credit Union, Goleta Sanitary District, Goleta Water District, Good Land Wine Shop, LUX Dermatology, Majestic Asset Management, NNSS-Special Technologies Lab, Noozhawk, Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Barbara MTD, Tammy Dobrotin State Farm, Teledyne FLIR, The Ritz Carlton Bacara, UCSB Department of Recreation, Village Properties, Woodstock’s Pizza, 92.9 KJEE
Event Supporters: Anna’s Bakery, Big Hammer Lures, Branches Mobile Gallery, Bright Event Rentals, CalPrivate Bank, Camino Real Marketplace, Culligan Water, Foundation for Girsh Park, Foundation Press, Granite Construction, JANO Printing & Mailworks, Lure Digital, M.Special Brewing Co., Por La Mar Nursery, Raising Cane’s, Santa Barbara Cider Co., Sunstone Winery, Team Solutions Group, Tri-Valley Trophies & Specialties, WE R FILMS
About Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is a regional business organization with the mission to help South Coast businesses, residents, and visitors thrive. Through leadership and collaboration, the Chamber is the principal economic development entity advocating for the business community. We engage with businesses, elected officials, and regional partners in proactive business initiatives that foster the South Coast’s unique business environment and create opportunities for our communities. The Chamber is proud to represent local business members who create 75,000 jobs on the South Coast! To learn more, visit sbscchamber.com.