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Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Chief Deputy Kevin Huddle has been sworn in as president of the California Peace Officers’ Association (CPOA), assuming a statewide leadership role with one of California’s longstanding law enforcement professional organizations.

Chief Huddle was sworn in on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, during a ceremony at the historic Wrigley Mansion, home of the Tournament of Roses in Pasadena. The oath of office was administered by the Honorable Victor M. Gordo, Mayor of Pasadena.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown attended the ceremony and recognized Chief Huddle’s commitment to both the Sheriff’s Office and the broader law enforcement profession.

Credit: Courtesy

“Chief Huddle has worked his way through CPOA’s chairs and is now the president of one of California’s most respected law enforcement organizations,” Sheriff Brown said. “I admire Kevin’s willingness to serve in this leadership position to support the men and women of California law enforcement.”

CPOA brings together law enforcement professionals from agencies throughout California and represents members across ranks and assignments. The organization provides professional development and leadership training, legislative advocacy, networking opportunities, and resources designed to help law enforcement professionals navigate the evolving challenges facing the profession.

Chief Huddle has served the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office throughout his law enforcement career and currently oversees the agency’s Law Enforcement Operations Branch. His service with CPOA has included a progression through the organization’s leadership positions leading to his term as president.

As CPOA president, Chief Huddle will help guide the organization’s statewide efforts while continuing to serve as Law Enforcement Chief Deputy for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.