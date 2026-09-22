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Cottage Medical Group (CMG) has expanded access to comprehensive urologic care with the addition of Cottage Urology Clinic, located at 5333 Hollister Avenue, Suite 275, in Goleta.

Dr. Julie Chacko | Credit: Courtesy

Cottage Urology Clinic provides evaluation and treatment for conditions affecting the urinary tract, male reproductive system, and female urologic and pelvic health, including kidney stones, urinary incontinence, enlarged prostate, erectile dysfunction and pelvic organ prolapse. The clinic also provides screening and treatment for prostate, bladder, kidney and other urologic cancers.

The clinic’s care team includes:

Julie Chacko, MD, is a board-certified urologist who has practiced in the Santa Barbara area since 2004. Her clinical interests include BPH, urinary stone disease, vasectomy, female urology and pediatric urology. She earned her medical degree from the University of Southern California and completed her urology residency at Stanford University Medical Center.

Dr. David J. Laub | Credit: Courtesy

David Laub, MD, is a board-certified urologist with expertise in medical and surgical urology, minimally invasive procedures and robotic-assisted surgery. He earned his medical degree from New York Medical College and completed his surgical training in urology at Kaiser Permanente Foundation Hospital in Los Angeles.

Pierre-Alain Hueber, MD, PhD, is a dual board-certified urologist who is fellowship-trained in urologic oncology and robotic surgery. His expertise includes prostate, kidney and bladder cancers, advanced minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery, and minimally invasive treatments for BPH. He completed a fellowship in advanced robotic surgery and urologic oncology at the University of Southern California Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center and holds a PhD in Experimental Medicine from McGill University.

Dr. Pierre Hueber | Credit Courtesy

Thomas Bosma, PA-C, is a physician assistant specializing in urologic care who has practiced in the Santa Barbara area for more than 14 years. He has extensive clinical experience caring for patients in urology and a variety of healthcare settings.

The team of providers also perform minimally invasive procedures and advanced robotic-assisted surgery, including robotic prostatectomy and partial nephrectomy, as well as minimally invasive treatment options for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

The Cottage Urology Clinic team brings extensive experience serving patients in the Santa Barbara area. For more information or to make an appointment, call 805-879-4230.