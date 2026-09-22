Women Winemakers & Culinarians Foundation Launches 2026 “Pink Wines for the Pink Ribbon” Campaign Benefiting BCRC

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The Women Winemakers & Culinarians Foundation is bringing its Pink Wines for the Pink Ribbon campaign back to Santa Barbara County this October, uniting women winemakers and culinary leaders from across the region to raise awareness and support for individuals and families affected by breast cancer.

The 2026 campaign will officially kick off on Sunday, October 4 from 1:00p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Rideau Vineyard, bringing together participating winemakers, community members, and supporters for an afternoon celebrating women, wine, and the power of giving back.

Held throughout October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pink Wines for the Pink Ribbon invites participating women winemakers to donate rosé wines and contribute to a campaign that transforms their craft into meaningful support for the local community. The color pink serves as a symbol of hope, courage, strength, and resilience for those whose lives have been touched by breast cancer.

“Pink Wines for the Pink Ribbon is a meaningful way for our community of women winemakers to come together and support women and families facing breast cancer right here in Santa Barbara County,” said Karen Steinwachs, President of the Women Winemakers & Culinarians Foundation. “We are incredibly proud to bring this campaign back in 2026 and to partner with the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara. Through wine, friendship, and community, we hope to raise both awareness and meaningful support for the important work BCRC provides every day.”

Proceeds from the campaign benefit the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC), a community resource center that has supported people affected by breast cancer since 1997. BCRC empowers women diagnosed with breast cancer to advocate for themselves and make informed decisions about their health, while providing emotional support and practical resources throughout the cancer journey.

BCRC’s services are provided free of charge and include individual support, client navigation, educational programs, wellness offerings, and support groups. The organization relies entirely on generous contributions from individual donors, corporate sponsors, local businesses, and private foundations to sustain its programs. (BCRCSB)

“We are deeply grateful to the Women Winemakers & Culinarians Foundation for bringing the Pink Wines for the Pink Ribbon campaign back in 2026,” said Silvana Kelly, Executive Director of the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara. “The generosity of these remarkable women makes a meaningful difference for the people and families we serve. Because of the support of our community, BCRC can continue to provide compassionate, practical, and emotional support at no cost to anyone navigating a breast cancer diagnosis. We are so grateful to be part of this wonderful celebration of women supporting women.”

Santa Barbara County has long been recognized for the strength and diversity of its wine community, including the significant leadership of women throughout the local wine industry. Pink Wines for the Pink Ribbon celebrates that leadership while creating an opportunity for women winemakers to use their collective voices, talents, and resources to support an important local cause.

The 2026 campaign builds on the success of the Foundation’s inaugural effort in 2025, which raised $2,500 for BCRC through the generosity of participating women winemakers and supporters.

This year’s campaign will once again showcase the spirit of collaboration that defines Santa Barbara County’s wine community, with participating wineries contributing rosé wines in support of BCRC throughout October.

2026 Kickoff Celebration – The community is invited to join the Women Winemakers & Culinarians Foundation for the official Pink Wines for the Pink Ribbon kickoff:

Sunday, October 4 at 1:00 p.m.

Rideau Vineyard

1562 Alamo Pintado Rd Solvang, CA 93463

Gather your friends, enjoy an afternoon in wine country, and help turn a shared love of wine and food into meaningful support for BCRC.

The kickoff will bring together women winemakers, supporters, and community members to raise a glass in honor of those affected by breast cancer and celebrate the campaign’s mission of hope, healing, and community. https:// womenwinemakersculinarians. betterworld.org/events/pink- wines-pink-ribbon-kickoff-p

Thought the month of October Raffle tickets for an assortment of Santa Barbara women-made wines are $20 per ticket or 6 tickets for $100. There will be a raffle pull for a winner each Sunday throughout October. Raffle tickets can be purchased here: https:// womenwinemakersculinarians. betterworld.org/giveaways/ pink-wines-pink-ribbon-2026

Photo credit: http://www.sbwomenwinemakers.com

For more information about Pink Wines for the Pink Ribbon, participating winemakers, and upcoming events, visit http://www.sbwomenwinemakers.com.

To learn more about the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara and its free support services, visit http://www.bcrcsb.org. (BCRCSB)