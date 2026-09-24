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Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital (CRH) celebrated National Rehabilitation Awareness Week with a special event on September 15 recognizing patients, caregivers, clinicians, volunteers and community supporters who help make rehabilitation possible.

This year’s theme, “Building Futures Through Rehabilitation,” highlighted CRH’s commitment to helping patients regain independence and return to the activities that are most meaningful to them.

CRH provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services for patients recovering from stroke, spinal cord injury, brain injury, orthopedic conditions and other illnesses and injuries that can affect mobility and independence.

The celebration highlighted patient achievements, community partnerships and the future of rehabilitation care on the Central Coast.

Credit: Courtesy

As part of the celebration, CRH recognized individuals whose dedication, resilience and service reflect the spirit of rehabilitation:

• Team Member of the Year: Laura E. Davalos, PT, DPT, CBIS

• Volunteer of the Year: Garin Bougie

• Physician Champion of the Year: Barry J. Ross, MD

• Inpatient of the Year: Brandon Regalado

• Outpatient of the Year: Art C. Ramirez

• Advocate of the Year: Emily R. Abraham, OTD, OTR/L

• Community Empowerment Award: Jacob Orlick

“Rehabilitation is about much more than reaching the next clinical milestone. It is about helping people regain independence, confidence and quality of life,” said Arie DeJong, Vice President GVCH, Rehabilitation & Ancillary Services. “We are incredibly proud of our patients and grateful to the physicians, therapists, nurses, caregivers, volunteers and community partners who support them along the way.”

CRH also recognized the important role of its Foundation Board and philanthropic supporters, whose contributions help expand rehabilitation services and support patients throughout the region.

Credit: Courtesy

This year, the Foundation:

• Provided more than $82,000 in patient assistance to 130 individuals

• Sponsored the Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp, creating opportunities for young people with disabilities to build skills, confidence and connection

• Invested more than $12,000 in continuing education for rehabilitation therapists and nurses • Continued support for community programs, including the upcoming Life Rolls On Surf Clinic at Rincon

The celebration also looked ahead to the next chapter for rehabilitation care on the Central Coast. Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital is preparing to move to its new Goleta campus early next year, creating a new environment designed to support patients, families and caregivers throughout the rehabilitation journey.