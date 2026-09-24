Santa Barbara County Residents Encouraged to Use NOAA Weather Radios as New Emergency Alert Capability Goes Live

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As the high fire season continues and El Niño storm season approaches, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management is encouraging all households to consider purchasing a NOAA Weather Radio now and having it in a central location in the house. When other systems fail, these radios can provide a reliable way to receive life-saving alerts and critical instructions.

Public safety officials now have the capability to send emergency alerts through the NOAA Weather Radio system to notify the public during potentially life-threatening emergencies, including evacuation notices, shelter-in-place orders, and other critical warnings.

The National Weather Service uses resilient broadcast equipment to send weather forecast information 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and when needed, weather-related emergency messages to NOAA Weather Radios.

NOAA Weather Radios equipped with a special alarm tone feature will automatically activate when an emergency alert is issued, even if the radio is not turned on. When triggered, the radio sounds a loud alert tone and begins broadcasting the warning message.

Most traditional radio receivers, including those in vehicles, home sound systems, and smart home devices, are not equipped with these alerting capabilities.

“Residents should not assume their everyday radios or smart speakers can receive NOAA Weather Radio emergency alerts,” said Yaneris Muñiz, Emergency Manager and the alert program administrator for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management. “Taking a moment to check that your device is NOAA Weather Radio‑capable can make a real difference in staying informed during an emergency.”

NOAA Weather Radio technology can be particularly impactful for certain populations:

People living with hearing disabilities: When paired with devices such as pillow shakers and strobe lights, NOAA Weather Radios can alert individuals that are deaf and hard-of-hearing to emergencies requiring immediate action, which is particularly important during overnight hours.

When paired with devices such as pillow shakers and strobe lights, NOAA Weather Radios can alert individuals that are deaf and hard-of-hearing to emergencies requiring immediate action, which is particularly important during overnight hours. Rural communities: In locations with poor cellular reception, rural communities, or areas experiencing power or communication disruptions, NOAA Weather Radios may still be able to deliver timely emergency alerts.

NOAA Weather Radios can be especially effective in reaching residents across Santa Barbara County when other alert methods may be limited or disrupted. “Cell towers, phone lines, and other telecommunications infrastructure may be impacted or overwhelmed during wildfires, floods, and other disasters, affecting urban and rural communities alike, shared Muñiz. “Radio systems are often resilient, and NOAA Weather Radios can serve as a critical information source in these situations.”

How to Get Started

Step 1: Check transmitter coverage

Residents should confirm whether their area is covered by a NOAA Weather Radio transmitter by reviewing the National Weather Service’s Transmitter Coverage Map for Santa Barbara County. Note: Coverage is not currently available in the Cuyama Valley.

Step 2: Obtain a NOAA Weather Radio with alerting technology



When purchasing a radio, look for devices displaying the NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards and Public Alert™ logos. Examples of compatible devices available athttp://www.ReadySBC.org/rsbc-NOAA- Weather-Radios.

Recommended features include:

Battery backup , hand-crank , or solar charging options

, , or SAME technology (Specific Area Message Encoding) , which allows users to program alerts for a specific county

, which allows users to program alerts for a specific county External device jacks for connecting assistive alert devices such as strobe lights and pillow shakers

Step 3: Tune or program your radio

Residents should follow their specific radio instructions to tune their receiver to local NOAA Weather Radio frequencies or program the SAME code for Santa Barbara County:

Inland Frequency: 162.400 MHz

162.400 MHz Marine Frequency: 162.475 MHz

162.475 MHz SAME Code: 006083

Community members traveling or living outside Santa Barbara County can search for NOAA Weather Radio station frequencies for other counties through the National Weather Service’s Station Search webpage.

NOAA Weather Radio Distribution Project for Vulnerable Communities Coming Soon

Through the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) Next Generation Warning System grant program, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management has been awarded grant funding to distribute NOAA Weather Radios bundled with strobe lights and pillow shakers to vulnerable communities.

Distribution efforts will prioritize low-income individuals who are deaf and hard-of-hearing living in high hazard areas and individuals in isolated rural communities. The initiative is designed to expand access to critical emergency information for community members who may face barriers in receiving traditional emergency alerts. Implementation planning is underway, with distribution of the NOAA Weather Radios and assistive devices tentatively set to begin in Spring 2027.

For more information on emergency preparedness resources in Santa Barbara County, residents are encouraged visit https://www.readysbc.org/.

REGISTER TO RECEIVE ReadySBC ALERTS: If you haven’t registered for emergency alerts, register now at ReadySBC.org. Receive local emergency alerts via text, phone call, and email.