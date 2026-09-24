Let’s be honest about the story we tell ourselves. “I work best under pressure.” Or “It always gets done somehow.” Sound familiar? Here’s the thing: That story is actually the whole problem. This month we are pulling together some ideas from Mel Robbins’s The 5 Second Rule, Stanford researcher BJ Fogg’s Tiny Habits, and a refreshingly blunt new book from producer-turned-author Benny Blanco to figure out why we keep doing this to ourselves, and how to actually stop.

Why “Pulling It Off” Is Actually the Trap

Here’s the part nobody wants to hear: When you procrastinate and still manage to crank out the report, nail the presentation, or pack your bags at midnight before an early flight, your brain isn’t learning a lesson. It’s collecting a reward. Researchers at Ohio State’s Dennis Learning Center found that procrastination tends to get “reinforced by success after last-minute cramming, thus strengthening the [habit]” instead of weakening it. Psychology Today says it even more directly: “When success is achieved, the procrastination belief is reinforced, often increasing the frequency of similar future deferral behaviors.”

There’s a chemical hook here too. Waiting until the last second doesn’t just delay the task; it delays the anxiety, and then finishing releases this huge wave of relief. That relief feels amazing, and it has basically nothing to do with the quality of what you actually made. One neuroscience breakdown notes that “the removal of an aversive event can be reinforcing,” which means every time relief shows up right on cue, your brain quietly files away “cutting it close = works out fine.” It feels like you’re beating the system. You’re not. You’re just on a streak, and streaks end, usually at the worst possible moment: a missed flight, a pitch you fumbled, a promise you broke.

Five Ways to Actually Break the Cycle

(1) Count backward before your brain talks you out of it. Mel Robbins built her whole 5 Second Rule around one idea: The second you feel the urge to do the thing you’ve been avoiding, you’ve got about five seconds before your brain starts making excuses. So, count it down: “Five, four, three, two, one” and physically move. Stand up. Open the laptop. Dial the number. It sounds almost too simple, but it interrupts the hesitation before it turns into a whole internal debate. Not doing it builds our “hesitation habit,” which is not the kind of habit we want to build.

(2) Make the task embarrassingly small. BJ Fogg’s whole Tiny Habits framework comes down to one formula: B = MAP. Behavior happens when Motivation + Ability + a Prompt all line up. Most of the time, we stall out because the task feels huge, which tanks our “Ability.” His fix? Shrink the first step down to something that takes less than 30 seconds. Write one sentence. Open the file. That’s it.

(3) Tie it to something you already do without thinking. Fogg also talks about “anchor moments,” hooking your new tiny habit onto a routine you already have on autopilot. Something like, “After I pour my coffee, I open the file I’ve been dodging.” Because the anchor already happens like clockwork, you don’t need to rely on willpower or remembering. It just happens.

Now let’s take steps 1, 2, and 3 and apply it to a real-world problem. Steve loves hot showers after his morning cold plunge. (Who wouldn’t?) He wasn’t so great about turning on the fan, and the bathroom would get steamed up. Behavior change: Turn on the bathroom fan. Motivation was high: happy wife, happy life. Ability was high: All he has to do is turn a knob. His prompt: Hang up his shower towel in a weird way so that when he went into the shower, he would notice the towel and turn the fan on. Then he did one thing that James Clear talks about in Atomic Habits: He celebrates! A quick fist pump provides the vital “reward” phase in the habit loop, making an action feel immediately satisfying so that your brain wants to repeat it. ABC: A: Anchor the new habit to something you already do; in this case, showering. B: Do the new behavior. C = Celebrate! Steve has actually said that there are times he is showering and he thinks to himself, “Shoot, did I forget to turn on the fan? Nope, I remember that fist pump!” Oh, and by the way, going back to the cold plunge — Steve loves to use the 5 Second Rule to get in!

(4) Shut up. Literally. In his new book, F*ck Failure, Benny Blanco’s rule number one is exactly this. Stop narrating all the reasons you can’t get something done. “You’re sitting there all day, and you’re talking about how you can’t do something … just shut up and come up with an idea,” he said on Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist. All that talking isn’t planning. It’s procrastination in disguise.

(5) Take away your own reward for waiting. Since relief is what’s actually reinforcing the habit, build something into your process that removes it. Set an earlier fake deadline. Ask a colleague to check in on your progress midweek. Just start a day earlier than you think you need to. If relief never shows up dramatically at the eleventh hour, your brain stops believing the eleventh hour is a safe place to live.

The Bottom Line

Every time you procrastinate and still somehow pull it off, you’re not proving that you work well under pressure. You’re training yourself to need the pressure. And that’s a habit that eventually catches up with you. The fix isn’t gritting your teeth harder on deadline day; it’s smaller, faster interruptions earlier in the process: a five second countdown, a task shrunk down to nothing, a habit anchored to something automatic, and, as Blanco would say, a lot less talking about why you can’t. Interrupt the pattern before the relief becomes the reward, and you’ll break the habit that’s quietly setting you up for your next crisis.

Together, Sara and Steve Caputo combine practical productivity strategies, leadership development, communication tools, and mindset coaching to help people work better, lead better, and live with greater clarity and intention. Through keynotes, workshops, team retreats, CliftonStrengths® coaching, and advisory work, they help organizations build stronger leaders, more connected teams, and healthier workplace cultures. When they’re not working, Sara and Steve are busy raising their two teenage boys, navigating the daily realities of family life with the same clarity, humor, and intention they bring to their work. To learn more, visit saracaputoconsulting.com.