There was a season of our lives when it felt like we were running an air traffic control tower.

Swim meets. Lacrosse practices. School events. Work deadlines. Birthday parties. Grocery runs. A calendar that seemed to change by the hour. We weren’t just raising two boys — we were managing the logistics of four very busy lives.

Looking back, it’s hard to imagine how we kept all the balls in the air. Truthfully, some weeks we didn’t. We forgot things. We double-booked ourselves. We had those last-minute conversations that began with, “Wait …who’s picking him up?”

If you’re living in that season right now, take heart. It won’t always feel this hectic — but while you’re in it, a little structure can go a long way.

It was during those wonderfully chaotic years that our Sunday Summary was born.

Today, our boys are older. One is preparing for adulthood, the other is learning to drive, and while life is still busy, it’s busy in different ways. Our Sunday Summary looks different now. We spend less time figuring out who needs a ride across town and more time talking about home projects, upcoming travel, finances, our work, our marriage, and what we want this next season of life to look like.

The topics have changed, but the habit hasn’t.

In fact, if there’s one family practice we would recommend to every young couple or growing family, it’s this one.

As a productivity strategist, Sara spends her days helping individuals, leaders, and teams create better systems, communicate more effectively, and build habits that reduce stress and create more capacity. As an employee success coach, Steve works with organizations to strengthen workplace relationships, improve team performance, and help employees thrive.

Together, we’ve learned that work and home don’t exist in separate silos. When life at home feels chaotic, disconnected, or disorganized, that stress inevitably follows us into the workplace. Likewise, when work becomes overwhelming, it often spills into our evenings and weekends. It’s one of the reasons we frequently find ourselves talking about our Sunday Summary during workshops, leadership trainings, and coaching sessions. The same habits that create healthy, high-performing teams at work — clear communication, shared expectations, regular check-ins, and intentional planning — also create healthier, more connected families at home.

For us, that weekly check-in has become one of the greatest gifts we’ve ever given our family.

Stephen Covey writes in First Things First that we should organize our lives around our deepest priorities rather than our greatest urgencies. The Sunday Summary allows us to step off the hamster wheel, zoom out, and ask: “What matters most this week?” Instead of simply reacting to whatever comes our way, we create a plan together.

In Sara’s work, she teaches a similar concept called the Friday 45 — a weekly planning session that helps individuals and teams finish one week while intentionally preparing for the next. The Sunday Summary simply brings that same philosophy home.

Over the years, our meetings have naturally evolved around three simple conversations.

Financial Alignment

Money conversations are much easier when they’re proactive instead of reactive.

Rather than waiting until there’s frustration or surprise, we review our financial situation and talk about what’s coming up. Steve usually arrives with a few spreadsheets and numbers, but we’ve learned, as Morgan Housel reminds us in The Psychology of Money, that people don’t make financial decisions on spreadsheets — they make them around the dinner table.

These conversations aren’t about blame. They’re about partnership. If we overspent in one area, we simply adjust together. If a larger expense is coming, we prepare for it instead of being caught off guard. Small, regular conversations have replaced financial stress with financial awareness and helped ensure our short-term spending aligns with our long-term priorities.

Calendar Synchronization

If you’ve ever forgotten to pick someone up, missed an appointment, or accidentally scheduled two things at once, you already understand why this matters.

Our calendar has become our family’s central nervous system. During our Sunday Summary, we walk through the upcoming week together — appointments, work commitments, travel, family events, meals, and anything that might require a little extra flexibility. We’d much rather discover a scheduling conflict on Sunday than at 4:15 on Wednesday afternoon.

This is also when we revisit one of the best pieces of marriage advice we received more than 22 years ago from Sara’s dear cousin Beth:

Always Have Tickets to Something

It doesn’t have to be extravagant. Maybe it’s dinner with friends, a concert, a weekend getaway, or simply a date night already on the calendar. Having something to look forward to reminds us that life shouldn’t only be about responsibilities. Planning for joy is every bit as important as planning for logistics.

Household Priorities

The final part of our conversation is whatever life is asking of us right now.

Meals. Home projects. Vacation planning. Yard work. Which family member might need a little extra support this week? What conversations have we been avoiding? What goals do we want to move forward with?

Craig Aronoff and John Ward, authors of Family Meetings: How to Build a Stronger Family and a Stronger Business, describe family meetings as the place where values are reinforced and responsibilities become shared rather than assumed.

We’ve found that’s exactly what happens.

One of our favorite sayings is, “An unclear expectation is a resentment waiting to happen.” We’d add one more thought: Resentment is simply the compound interest on a conversation not had.

The Sunday Summary permits us to have those conversations before frustration builds. It’s also where we dream a little. We ask, “What’s one thing we’d love to do this year?” Sometimes it’s a home project. Sometimes it’s a trip. Sometimes it’s simply protecting more evenings at home together. Talking about those goals together makes them far more likely to happen because we’ve intentionally made space to talk about them.

If you’d like to try this in your own family, keep it simple.

Protect 30 minutes. Celebrate a few wins from the previous week. Walk through your finances, your calendar, and your priorities. Keep it conversational rather than complicated. End with a few clear action items — or simply agree on what you’ll revisit next Sunday.

Will every week go according to plan? Of course not.

Our family is just as imperfect as everyone else’s. We still forget things. We still get busy. We still have weeks that feel chaotic.

But this one habit has changed the way we communicate. More importantly, it has reminded us that one of the greatest gifts we can give each other isn’t perfection — it’s our attention.

As family therapist Virginia Satir beautifully wrote, “The greatest gift I can give is to see, hear, understand, and touch another person.”

We think that’s really what the Sunday Summary is all about. It’s not about color-coded calendars or perfectly planned weeks. It’s about creating one intentional space where the people you love most can pause, reconnect, communicate, and move into the week as a team.

And after more than two decades of marriage, raising two boys, building businesses, juggling careers, and navigating all of life’s inevitable surprises, we’re convinced that those 30 minutes each week have been some of the best time we’ve ever invested.

Together, Sara and Steve Caputo combine practical productivity strategies, leadership development, communication tools, and mindset coaching to help people work better, lead better, and live with greater clarity and intention. Through keynotes, workshops, team retreats, CliftonStrengths® coaching, and advisory work, they help organizations build stronger leaders, more connected teams, and healthier workplace cultures. When they’re not working, Sara and Steve are busy raising their two teenage boys and navigating the daily realities of family life with the same clarity, humor, and intention they bring to their work. To learn more, visit saracaputoconsulting.com.