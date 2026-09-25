Credit: Courtesy

Murphy

9-year-old Murphy is a very kind boy, always looking to meet humans and make friends. This senior kitty truly loves people and exploring his surroundings, and is happy napping in laps or simply being near the conversation. He doesn’t mind other cats when given time to adjust, but will always prefer being around humans (and some occasional alone time). As a senior kitty he will need some medications, but he is happy and relaxed while receiving them!

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website http://www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Credit: Courtesy

Trixie

Trixie is a 3-year-old female black and tan German Shepherd dog weighing approximately 68.40 pounds, available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Center. Trixie is currently in need of foster care; the shelter is causing her some anxiety. Give us a call to find out if you think you might be a foster match for this rescued canine companion. Trixie is also available for adoption; fees include spaying, microchipping, vaccinations, flea treatment, and a health and wellness exam.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central in Lompoc. Stop by Tuesday through Sunday or call (833) 422-8413 for more information about available animals throughout the County. The friendly staff will be happy to assist you. Are you looking for a different type of pet? Visit https://countyofsb.org/ phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the local adoptable animals.

Want to help but need more time to commit? Our adoptable animals, including those too young to be adopted, are available for fostering. Visit https://www.countyofsb. org/1416/Foster to apply.

To learn more about CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals in the Lompoc Valley, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at http://www.Facebook.com/ CapaofLompoc or visit CAPA’s website at http://www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.