Peaches is a warmhearted, outgoing 4 yr old, 49 lb. Pit Bull Terrier mix who never misses a chance to make a new friend. She loves meeting people, greeting everyone with a happy tail and an even happier grin. A social butterfly, Peaches enjoys playing with other dogs and has had great experiences around children. She knows how to be gentle, patient, and sweet, making her a wonderful companion for families and dog-loving households alike. Peaches is an excellent adventure buddy. She rides well in the car and loves exploring new places – beaches, trails, parks, you name it. And when it comes to treats, she’s always eager to try something new and never turns her nose away from a tasty snack. With her joyful spirit, friendly nature, and love for new experiences, Peaches is ready to find her forever home.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Peaches and other dogs for adoption. For adoption of fostering inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA, or email to sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to saving lives of homeless and abandoned dogs in the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters and other dogs when resources are available. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies and comforts and other resources for the dogs of the SBCAS Animal Shelters. K-9 PALS is currently renovating theAdoption Meet & Greet Areas and dog play yards at the Santa Barbara Shelter. To learn more and donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to http://www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.