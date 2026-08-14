Andrew & Socks

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These two young male rabbits make the BUNS volunteers scratch their heads wondering why they haven’t been discovered and adopted. These two brothers offer all the good things you could wish for in a bunny; they’re friendly and affectionate, easy to handle, they have good litter habits, they’re under a year old and cute as cute can be! Andrew and Socks would be great “first bunnies” for their lucky adopter or a delight for experienced bunny people too!

Marcus

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This cute little fella came to BUNS with the name Margo but we soon figured out that she was a “he!” He is a young American breed guinea-pig and is so gentle and easy to handle. He loves to lounge on a friendly lap and watch the world around him. If you have a single male guinea-pig who wants a companion Marcus might be your guy. Or if you want a single piggy to pamper and adore, Marcus is ready for you!

Come meet Andrew, Socks, Marcus and many other sweet furries who are ready for adoption at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped before adoption. BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Open Tues-Sun from 1 – 4 p.m.and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go to http://www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.

Tommy

Tommy has listened to every love song ever written and reached one perfectly reasonable conclusion: they’re all about him.

“Can’t Help Falling in Love?” Obviously. “Your Song?” Clearly. “God Only Knows?” A touching tribute. And Tommy maintains that “I Want to Hold Your Hand” makes considerably more sense if you replace “hand” with “cat.”

Almost 3 years old, Tommy is a handsome tuxedo cat at our Santa Barbara campus who simply wants someone to love. After being left behind in a Santa Maria neighborhood, he found his way to us and somehow remained one of the sweetest, friendliest cats you’ll ever meet. He loves people, happily accepts all the pets you’re willing to give, and believes almost any situation can be improved by adding one very handsome tuxedo cat.

Tommy has FIV, which means his immune system needs a little extra support. With an indoor home, good nutrition, and regular veterinary care, cats with FIV can live long, happy lives and Tommy fully intends to.

Somewhere out there is the person who’ll hear a love song, look over at Tommy asleep on the couch, and think, “You know…I think this one actually was written about him.”

We are open for adoptions from 12 to 4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays at both campuses.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at http://www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.