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White Buffalo Land Trust (WBLT) welcomes the community to Jalama Canyon Ranch on Saturday, October 10, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for its annual Fall Open House & Ranch Cookout, a community gathering filled with exploration, learning, food, live music, and connection centered around regenerative agriculture and the health of our region.

The Open House invites guests onto WBLT’s 1,000-acre Center for Regenerative Agriculture to experience firsthand how regenerative practices are being applied, studied, and shared across a working landscape. Throughout the morning, guests can explore the ranch at their own pace, moving between interactive stations led by WBLT staff and regional partners.

Stations throughout the ranch will bring to life topics including soil health, biodiversity, ecological monitoring, watershed restoration, conservation planning, perennial crop systems, habitat enhancement, land stewardship, and products from regenerative agriculture. Guests will have opportunities to engage directly with the farmers, ranchers, researchers, artists, conservation professionals, and organizations helping advance this work throughout California’s Central Coast.

This year, White Buffalo Land Trust will be joined by partners including the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Nature’s Engineers, SLO Beaver Brigade, Community Environmental Council, Coyote’s Market, and the Audubon Society, offering guests a window into the many interconnected approaches to restoring landscapes and strengthening regional agricultural systems. WBLT Artist-in-Residence Nathan Sherwood Liang will also bring an artistic perspective to the day, inviting guests to experience the landscape through sound and deepen their connection to the living systems of Jalama Canyon Ranch.

Following a morning of exploration, guests are invited to gather back at Basecamp for a ranch cookout prepared by Chef Pierre Tremblay featuring ingredients from the ranch, alongside live music from Central Coast bluegrass band Salty Strings. Guests can also bring a taste of Jalama Canyon Ranch home with them through a selection of products, including offerings from WBLT’s own food brand, Figure Ate, that reflect the restorative power of food—for our health and the health of the planet. Attendance to the Open House is free, with an optional ranch cookout lunch available for $25 per person with advance registration.

“Regenerative agriculture becomes so much more tangible when you can walk the land, put your hands in the soil, meet the people doing the work, and see the relationships that make it all possible,” said Ana Smith, Director of Programs & Engagement at White Buffalo Land Trust. “The Open House is about opening the gates and inviting our community into that experience—to explore, ask questions, share a meal, and leave feeling more connected to this place and to the possibilities for our regional food system.”

Designed for all ages and backgrounds, the Open House welcomes farmers and ranchers, conservation professionals, students, landowners, families, and anyone curious about regenerative agriculture and the relationship between healthy land, healthy food, and healthy communities.

Event Details

White Buffalo Land Trust Fall Open House & Ranch Cookout

Saturday, October 10, 2026

10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Jalama Canyon Ranch | Lompoc, California

Admission: Free with advance RSVP

Optional Ranch Cookout Lunch: $25 per person

Registration: [REGISTRATION LINK]