Lasagna Involtini | Photo: Sarah Hyden

The Vegan Chef Challenge is returning to Santa Barbara for all of October, highlighting new vegan menu items created by chefs at restaurants here. It all began with Vegan Outreach, an international, nonprofit organization that aims to reduce animal suffering and promote a vegan lifestyle through education and accessibility. The organization created a far-reaching initiative across mid-size cities, which has been amplified and organized on a local scale by Jen Smith, a prominent Vegan Outreach volunteer here in town.

The month-long event will culminate in an online public vote where diners select their favorite restaurants. This year there are more restaurants than ever signed up, all along the coast from Carpinteria to Isla Vista, as well as Santa Barbara gems like The Blue Owl, Saint Bibiana, The Black Sheep, and Padaro Beach Grill.

Vegan Benedicts | Photo: Sarah Hyden

Vegan Pizza | Photo: Sarah Hyden

Vegan peanut chicken | Photo: Jackie Va

There are all kinds of cuisines included in the challenge as well, ranging from South Asian to Italian and American. Additional restaurants in this year’s challenge are Apna Indian Kitchen, Flavor of India, Noe’s Cafe, Outpost Coffee & Kitchen, Saigon Restaurant/Sachi Ramen and Robata Bar, Santa Barbara Pizza House, Savoy Café & Deli, Seoulmate Kitchen, Shang Hai Restaurant, and Siam Elephant Thai Restaurant.

Diners have the entire month to try inventive new dishes featured at participating establishments throughout Santa Barbara. Through a form on the website, diners can rate and review each menu item to share feedback with chefs, as well as cast an official vote for favorites before the challenge concludes. Winning dishes will be announced in November.

The Vegan Chef Challenge is also accompanied by an invite for diners to experience the benefits of the plant-based diet by signing up for the 10 Weeks to Vegan program. The program provides participants with nutritional tips, product recommendations, and recipes.

See veganchefchallenge.org/SantaBarbara for more information about the challenge itself, voting, and participating restaurants.