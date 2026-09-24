Downtown Santa Barbara to Celebrate Grand Opening ofJess Conti Leather Goods with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

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The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is pleased to welcome Jess Conti Leather Goods to downtown Santa Barbara and invites the community to celebrate the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, October 1, at 4:30 PM at 29 El Paseo.

Jess Conti Leather Goods is a Santa Barbara-based leather goods studio specializing in handcrafted, functional, and one-of-a-kind leather pieces. Owner and maker Jess Conti creates each piece herself using original patterns and designs, with a focus on highlighting the natural texture and unique qualities of leather. With more than a decade of experience in leather crafting and design, Jess brings a passion for traditional craftsmanship and timeless, functional pieces to her work.

“The Presidio’s rich history and character make it the perfect backdrop for my craft. I’m thrilled to call this historic neighborhood my new home,” said Jess Conti, the owner. “After five years in the Funk Zone, this new chapter feels fresh and like home. The space is beautiful and welcoming and a perfect place for my business to grow. I’m so excited to share my renewed elevated vision with everyone. I’m also looking forward to offering small workshop opportunities as part of that.”

“The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association is thrilled to welcome Jess Conti Leather Goods to downtown,” said Robin Elander, Executive Director of the DSBIA. “We’re always excited to see independent makers and entrepreneurs continue to flourish in our community and we’re delighted to celebrate Jess and her next chapter of her business downtown.”

The community is encouraged to attend the celebration, learn more about Jess’s handcrafted leather goods, and enjoy lite snacks and refreshments.

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Jess Conti Leather Goods Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening

When: Thursday, October 1st, at 4:30 PM

Where: 29 El Paseo

For more information, visit jesscontileathergoods.com or follow @jesscontileathergoods on Instagram.