Santa Barbara was recognized as the #5 Best Small City in the U.S., according to the results of Condé Nast Traveler’s 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards, released to the public on Tuesday.

Santa Barbara broke into the top half of the list following the responses from nearly 800,000 readers rating their travel experiences from across the country. Condé Nast Traveler called the seaside town of Santa Barbara a “sparkling gem framed by the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean,” and a place where the the weather is perfect, the coastline views are spectacular, and the red-tile roofs and white stucco “glow gold in the mornings and pink at dusk.”

Representatives from Santa Barbara’s tourism industry celebrated the award, calling the Readers’ Choice Awards one of the longest standing and prestigious accolades, and a symbol of how visitors feel about the places they love most.

“Being recognized among the nation’s top small cities by readers of Condé Nast Traveler is an incredible honor and speaks to Santa Barbara’s enduring appeal for travelers around the world,” said Kathy Janega-Dykes, president and CEO of Visit Santa Barbara. “This ranking affirms Santa Barbara’s place among the country’s premier destinations and reflects the work of dedicated hospitality professionals, local business owners and community partners who help create exceptional visitor experiences every day.”

Janega-Dykes noted that the local tourism industry is one of the area’s largest economic drivers, bringing in more than $2.2 billion in annual visitor spending and supporting over 15,000 jobs in the region.

Five Santa Barbara hotels and resorts were also included in Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Lists. The Mar Monte Hotel, El Encanto, and Moxy Santa Barabra were all included in the list Best U.S. Hotels. The Ritz-Carlton Bacara and Santa Barbara San Ysidro Ranch were included in the Best Resorts list.

“We’re proud to see a diverse group of Santa Barbara hotels recognized alongside the destination,” Janega-Dykes said. “Their success demonstrates the strength of our hospitality community and the shared commitment to excellence that helps set Santa Barbara apart in a competitive travel environment.”

The full list of winners for the 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards are available on Condé Nast Traveler’s website and will be included in the upcoming November issue.