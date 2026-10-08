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Dust off your capes and polish your fangs: MONSTER MASH is rising again for its third spooktacular year! The Towbes Group is transforming Calle Real Shopping Center into Goleta’s go-to Halloween event on Friday, October 30th, from 3–6 pm, with trick-or-treating, costume contests, music, and spooky surprises.

The heart of the afternoon is our Destination Trick-or-Treating Map, which guides your little monsters to the center’s “dance floor squares,” including Los Arroyos, Blenders in the Grass, Cold Stone, Orangetheory, newcomers like Hydration Room, and many, many more. Bring your trick-or-treat bags, because you’ll want to fill them to the brim!

Four-legged guests get their own spotlight at The Pet House, located next to Trader Joe’s, which is hosting a pet costume contest, a pet photo booth, and a tunnel of terror in its reptile section. Furry family members are encouraged to come dressed in their best and bring their humans along for a howling good time.

Between candy stops, there’s plenty more to keep monsters of all ages busy. Strut your spooky stuff in the human costume contest for a chance to win a grand prize. Dress to impress, because creativity and spirit are the keys to victory! Face painters will be ready to transform you into your favorite creature, and you can take home a balloon animal “pet,” snap monster-iffic selfies and family photos at the themed photo booth, and let the little ones bounce off their spooky jitters in the inflatable bounce houses. Be sure to look up, too, because the SB Bubble Guy will be filling the air with iridescent bubble creations while DJ Mike keeps the dance floor moving.

This event is a celebration of community, creativity, and, of course, the joy of Halloween, which goes hand in hand with The Towbes Group’s mission of “Creating Communities Where People Thrive.” Don’t miss this opportunity to “Live Life Local,” reconnect with neighbors, support local businesses, and create unforgettable memories with friends and family.