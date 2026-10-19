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ON the Stage

Rickie Lee Jones, Lobero Theatre, October 4, 2026 | Photo: David Bazemore

Oh, Rickie Lee! You are still the coolest cat in Coolville, although, as you noted at your October 4 Lobero Theatre gig, “This is kind of the heatwave tour, going from the Louisiana heatwave to the California heatwave.” Your sound was oh-so-hot too. From “Chuck E.’s in Love” to “It Must Be Love,” “Young Blood” (with the catchy “there’s always something happening here” lyrics), “Ugly Man,” “Danny’s All Star Joint,” “Love Is Gonna Bring Us Back Alive,” “Living It Up,” and so many more great tunes. There wasn’t a single dud in the bunch.

I particularly appreciated Rickie Lee Jones’s harmonies with Petra Haden (one of three talented triplets, the daughters of jazz bassist Charlie Haden and Ellen David, who sometimes perform as the Haden Triplets). We see a lot of older artists in Santa Barbara who use backup singers to fill in the vocals and then mostly ignore their contributions when it’s time to give credit, but Rickie Lee embraced Petra’s talents and lovingly praised her. And the two really did make some beautiful music together.

“Thank you for coming out,” she told the audience. “I just want to make you feel better.” You always do, Rickie Lee. You always do.

(Read Joe Woodard’s review here .)

Zach Gill performs at Pianos on State in 2022. | Photo: Matt Perko

The one-two punch of Jack Johnson (see my review here ) followed a few days later by Toad the Wet Sprocket (see Joe Woodard’s review here and see a cool new video for the acoustic version of “Little Heaven” here ) was about as iconic a Santa Barbara sound (in the ’90s and onward) as one can imagine.

However, for the last 17 years, the tinkling of piano keys on State Street has also been a beloved, iconic sound in Santa Barbara. Those vibrantly fun and artfully beautiful painted musical creations known as Pianos on State have been on the pavement for the past few weeks and before they end their 2026 run on October 19, we’ve got a special pop-up performance for you. On Friday, October 16, Goleta’s own piano man extraordinaire — Zach Gill, of Jack Johnson and ALO band fame — will play a special pop-up show around 12:30 p.m. at the Independent’s sponsored Piano on State, located in front of Old Navy (1137 State St.) at the corner of State and Anapamu streets. If you haven’t seen Zach in action before, here’s a bit of a preview from his 2022 Pianos on State performance. If we’re lucky, he might even bust out the accordion again.

‘Dracula,’ a dark shadow, a world premiere from State Street Ballet, comes to the Granada October 30-31. | Photo: Heidi Bergseteren

I am ridiculously excited about Dracula, a dark shadow, a world premiere that opens State Street Ballet’s season on October 30-31 at the Granada. Just in time for Halloween, with incredible choreography by Nicolas Blanc, and a score by Philip Glass (Spotify playlist here) played LIVE onstage by the Kronos Quartet, this promises to be an exciting and innovative production of the highest level. We’ll have a feature story soon, but meanwhile, see statestreetballet.com/dracula for tickets and more details.

Fitz and the Tantrums at the Santa Barbara Bowl in 2019 | Photo: Paul Wellman

The Santa Barbara Bowl wound up its concert season earlier than expected this year, with the cancellation of this weekend’s MUNA show. However, if you’re still looking for an outdoor music fix, the Libby Bowl in Ojai has Fitz and the Tantrums on November 6 and Rodrigo y Gabriela on November 12. Click here for tickets and info on those.

Circa ‘Duck Pond’ is on Sun., Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. at the Granada. | Photo: Courtesy

The drama of Swan Lake meets the thrill of circus on Sunday afternoon with UCSB Arts & Lectures’ presentation of Duck Pond, Circa’s exuberant take on Swan Lake that reimagines the world’s most romantic ballet as a circus spectacular. Full of cheeky humor and contemporary energy, this is a tale of identity and finding your true self. Click here for details.

ON the (Big) Screen

Marlon Brando and Eva Marie Saint in ‘On the Waterfront’ | Photo: Courtesy

In honor of the passing of Eva Marie Saint (who just happens to be the beloved grandmother of the Independent’s own Tyler Hayden) at age 102, Santa Barbara International Film Festival will be showing two of her iconic performances at SBIFF’s Film Center inside the Eva Marie Saint Theatre. Starting on Friday, October 23, will be 4K restorations of Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest and Elia Kazan’s On the Waterfront (her film debut, opposite Marlon Brando). Both of these amazing films had starring roles in my Film Studies class at UCLA and I would highly recommend them. For more information on this legendary Montecito resident, click here.

‘The Last Dive’ | Photo: Courtesy

The Last Dive — which follows the journey of Terry Kennedy, an American veteran and a legend in Baja who turned his life around through an unlikely friendship with Willy, a 22-foot oceanic manta ray — screens at the SBIFF Film Center October 16-22. For nearly 20 years, Willy would slap his wings against the hull of Terry’s sailboat to let him know it was time to dive, and the two explored the ocean together. Now in his eighties, Terry sets out on one last trip to a remote island, hoping to see his old friend again and to find some peace and a chance to say goodbye. Click here for info on screening times for this film, which was the winner of Best Cinematography at the Tribeca Film Festival.

ON the Calendar

Asian American Neighborhood Festival | Photo: Courtesy

The 17th Annual Asian American Neighborhood Festival returns to El Presidio on Sunday, October 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This free, family-friendly outdoor event celebrates Santa Barbara’s AAPI communities, cultures, and history with a host of live traditional and contemporary performances, walking tours, artisan vendors, crafts and hands-on activities, educational booths, and food trucks. See the complete schedule at sbthp.org/aanf .

Poster for ‘Unseen’ screening | Photo: Courtesy

Unseen the Documentary screens for free on Saturday, October 17, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art as a special presentation from State of Mind Cafe and Blind Fitness . Presented in honor of White Cane Awareness Day, after the film the audience can take part in a Q&A with director Set Hernandez , and Pedro, the film’s subject. Unseen follows Pedro, a blind, undocumented immigrant navigating barriers as he pursues his college degree, works toward becoming a social worker, and seeks to support his family. Through experimental cinematography and sound, the film explores the intersections of immigration, disability, and mental health while reimagining accessibility in cinema.

For a complete calendar of events this week and beyond, visit independent.com/events/.