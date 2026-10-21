Bernadette Peters, presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, Granada Theatre, October 15, 2026 | Photo: David Bazemore

What becomes a legend most? That kind of star power immortalized in the mink coat ad campaign, which ran from 1968 to 1994, has mostly disappeared these days (along with fur coats). But you still know it when you see it — and boy did we ever see it at the Granada last week.

Bernadette Peters oozed pure starlight from the moment she stepped on stage, following an overture of sorts with “Old Friends (Hey Old Friend)” from Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along. At 78 years old, Peters is considered by many to be the premier interpreter of Sondheim and he was definitely the composer of choice in the October 15 UCSB Arts & Lectures event.

Though Peters wasn’t, as she noted, actually in Merrily We Roll Along, she did create roles on Broadway in Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George (1984) and Into the Woods (1987), and starred in revivals of his shows A Little Night Music and Follies, and she touched on many of those throughout the night.

I got chills from her interpretation of “No One is Alone” (sung by Cinderella in Into the Woods, not Peters’ character of the Witch), and her two songs from Follies, “In Buddy’s Eyes,” and “Losing My Mind.” She wasn’t just singing up there but truly embodying each song in a way we don’t often see.

Peters did an adorable version of “There is Nothing Like a Dame” from South Pacific, and proving that there is no age limit on sexy, shimmied up onto the piano for the Peggy Lee classic “Fever.” She still has some moves and I just love the way she owns that stage and is clearly so thrilled to be up there entertaining all of us.

Bernadette Peters, presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, Granada Theatre, October 15, 2026 | Photo: David Bazemore

And entertain she did! An actress to her core, Peters had great set ups for each of the songs, as well as when introducing her band, which included Kevin Axt on bass, who she met on The Carol Burnett Show. Her drummer, Patrick “Cubby” O’Brien, was one of the original Mouseketeers on the Mickey Mouse Club. And pianist Ted Firth, her musical director, has recorded and performed with some of the biggest names in music including Michael Feinstein, Betty Buckley, Liza Minnelli, and many more.

After a bit more from Rogers and Hammerstein, she circled back to Sondheim with a gorgeous “Johanna,” after which she said, “ A little Sweeny Todd never hurt anyone.”

Then she launched into “With So Little to Be Sure Of” from Sondheim’s Anyone Can Whistle, before pivoting back to “Children Will Listen” from Into the Woods.

“Before the Parade Passes By” and “So Long Dearie” from Hello Dolly featured some cute character dancing. Then it was back to her pal Stephen with a breathtaking version of “Send in the Clowns” from A Little Night Music and then “Being Alive” from Company.

It’s hard to imagine an encore to top that one, but Peters left a trail of pure stardust as she ended with the title song from Sondheim’s Anyone Can Whistle, leaving the audience whistling a happy tune as she charmed us like no other and left us with a very clear answer as to what becomes a legend. A talent like Bernadette Peters, that’s what.