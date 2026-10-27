Unscripted Voyages, an after-hours series where ocean-inspired stories, science, conversation, and live improv collide, is launching on Saturday, November 7, at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM), in partnership with Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies.

Flyer for ‘Unscripted Voyages’ | Photo: Courtesy

Performers will create scenes, characters, and stories entirely in the moment, drawing inspiration from audience suggestions, maritime themes, science, and stories connected to the ocean and around the Santa Barbara Channel.

The series builds on IMPROVology, a highly popular, family-friendly show format developed by SBMM Executive Director Dean Noble at the Santa Barbara Zoo, where scientists and professional improvisers transformed wildlife and conservation stories into spontaneous comedy.

“These scientists all have really amazing stories to tell and they are stories that would not end up in something that they publish because they are generally anecdotes,” Noble said. Some stories include getting stalked by polar bears and how to get parasites out of the belly of a wild crocodile using a super soaker.

IMPROVology found success in the format of pairing comedy and education, playing to capacity crowds at the Santa Barbara Zoo and expanded to performances at the Lobero Theatre, UC Santa Barbara, and the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, with excerpts also airing on KCLU Public Radio.

Unscripted Voyages is the first time doing something of this format post COVID. “We haven’t done this in seven years,” Noble said, adding that many of the actors, and comedians who performed at the zoo 10 years ago are coming back to contribute to this program.

Beyond simply enjoying a night of improv and laughter, Unscripted Voyages shines light on Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies, a voluntary vessel speed reduction program working to reduce the environmental impacts of commercial shipping in areas where whales, coastal communities, and commerce intersect.

Blue whale | Photo: Adam Ernster Wildlife, Blue Whales and Blue Skies



At Unscripted Voyages, the focus is to highlight Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies. “It’s an important initiative that encourages container ships to slow down in the channel, which drastically reduces air pollution, underwater noise, and whale strikes,” Noble said. Some of the scientists will also bring underwater recordings and share stories about the Santa Barbara Channel.

The inaugural Unscripted Voyages brings together an accomplished ensemble of actors, writers, and improvisers whose work spans television, theatre, animation, and live comedy. Performers include Edi Patterson, Dan O’Connor, Stephen Kearin, Kari Coleman, Ryan Smith, and Lisa Fredrickson, whose credits span The Righteous Gemstones, Seinfeld, The Mandalorian, MADtv, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Sims, and more.

“The audience is used as a co-author. There’s a lot of audience participation, and breaking down the walls to get the audience to play along in a very interactive way,” Noble said.

In bringing together creativity, community, humor, and science, Unscripted Voyages is a chance to come and experience the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum in a new way. As Noble said, “There’s just something inherently charming and funny about people working to communicate together on stage and in the moment.”

Ocean experts and collaborators for the series, which is expected to continue, include John Ryan of the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, Holly Lohuis of the Santa Barbara Channel Whale Heritage Area, and Dr. Lindsey Peavey Reeves, bringing real stories of whales, ocean sound, and conservation.

Unscripted Voyages will be presented November 7, 7 p.m., at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (113 Harbor Way) in collaboration with Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies. Tickets ($8-15) and additional information at sbmm.org.