Going to a 5 p.m. comedy show leaves the door wide open for humor, and Fortune Feimster’s opening act, Erin Foley, used it to great advantage at last weekend’s show at the Lobero, warming us up with a very funny set about early bird specials, watching women’s hoops in gay bars and more.

Then it was on to Fortune, a fabulous storyteller who made a meal out of stories about her honeymoon — she’s now divorced, and I’m sure it had nothing to do with the plunge pool and charcuterie — you’ll learn more on her next Netflix special. Her mom, who now has cancer, also played a big role in her set, and Fortune shared that she was milking that to live her best life and excited about the divorce, because, “it brings us one step closer to her dream of a Grey Gardens situation.”

Kind of rare for a comedian, but super funny, she took questions from the audience such as, “What is your favorite part about being a lesbian?” Her answer: “I can be dressed like this and y’all call me a catch. … ladies enjoy t-shirts and jeans more than men do.” Another question was about coming out to her family, to which she responded, “I told my brothers, I truly thought I was dropping a bomb (she was 25 at the time), and they just said ‘duh.’ My dad said ‘okay, okay.’”

There were gay cruise stories, Frito Lay factory tours, Will Ferrell anecdotes (from their show The Hawk), family photos, and so many laughs, my cheeks still hurt the next day. I don’t want to give too much away, because as I mentioned, this Takin’ Care of Biscuits tour will be a streaming special soon for all to enjoy, even at the oddly early hour of 5 p.m.

[Editor’s note: for the record, there was also an 8:30 p.m. show that night, but we elected to do the early show in order to have dinner with friends afterward, a rare work night opportunity.]