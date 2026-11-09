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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – Eight exceptional Santa Barbara County teachers took the spotlight at the 13th annual A Salute to Teachers gala on November 7, 2026 at the Music Academy of the West in Montecito.

Presented by the Santa Barbara County Education Office, the event brought together over 275 attendees to celebrate educators from across the county for their commitment and contributions to the teaching profession and their school communities.This year’s honorees were:

2027 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year: Alejandra Navarro – El Camino Elementary School, Goleta Union School District

2027 Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year: Selyn Barrette Harwin – Pioneer Valley High School, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

2027 Distinguished New Educators: Laurie Geronimo – Pioneer Valley High School, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Wendy Marin – Fairlawn Elementary School, Santa Maria-Bonita School District Stephanie Rosas – Battles Elementary School, Santa Maria-Bonita School District

2027 Distinguished Mentors: Becki Naranjo-Gonzales – Cold Spring School, Cold Spring School District Savannah Schindele – Lompoc Valley Middle School, Lompoc Unified School District Billy Silvola – Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School School District



Learn more about the honorees HERE .

With Andrew Firestone returning as emcee, the evening featured video tributes spotlighting each honoree in their classroom. The Music Academy’s Sing! youth chorus provided entertainment. Following the program, the celebration continued with dining and dancing at the Music Academy’s historic Marilyn Horne Main House.

“I am truly honored and humbled to receive this recognition. When I think about this journey, I am reminded that teaching has never been something we do alone. It is a collective effort built on the support, dedication, and love of the people who surround us,” shared 2027 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year Alejandra Navarro in her remarks to the audience. “Dual Language Immersion Education is about so much more than learning two languages. It is about honoring students’ identities, celebrating their cultures, building confidence, and helping children recognize the incredible value of who they are.”

2027 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year Alejandra Navarro | Credit: Courtesy

“A Salute to Teachers is our opportunity to bring the extraordinary contributions of teachers into the spotlight,” said Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “Congratulations to our honorees and the school teams who share in their commitment to helping students thrive.”

The Santa Barbara County Education Office is grateful to the following business partners for their support of this event:

Valedictorian Sponsors

Chevron, Driscoll’s, Melfred Borzall, Ramsey Asphalt Construction, Santa Barbara Bowl

Salutatorian Sponsors

ExxonMobil, Southwest Airlines

Honor Roll Sponsors

Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo (AALRR); Griffith & Thornburgh, LLP; Santa Barbara Teachers Federal Credit Union; Seasons Catering

Teacher’s Pet Sponsors

Allan Hancock College Foundation, Amazon, Backyard Bowls, Best Western Plus Coast Inn, California State University Channel Islands, Cottage Health, Courtyard by Marriott Santa Barbara Downtown, Crushcakes & Cafe, Dive Santa Barbara, Draughtsmen Aleworks, Fess Parker Winery, Good Land Wine Shop and Bar, Granite Construction, Grassini, Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, Mechanics Bank, Mountain Air Sports, Noozhawk, Parker Clay, Por La Mar Nursery, Rancho Sisquoc Winery, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Santa Barbara Gift Baskets, Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, Santa Barbara Natural History Museum/Sea Center, Santa Barbara Sea Landing, Santa Barbara Zoo, SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, Solomon Hills, Stardust Sport Fishing, Southern California Gas Company, The Dirty Dog, The Good Square, The Leta Hotel, United Way of Santa Barbara County, Ventura Rental, Weiser & Grant Dentistry, Yellow Belly