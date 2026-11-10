State Superintendent Tony Thurmond Convenes Summit on AI in Education, Emphasizes Innovation, Student Safety, and Educator Leadership

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SACRAMENTO—State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond convened educators, students, school district leaders, and technology experts today to examine the opportunities and challenges artificial intelligence (AI) presents for California schools, emphasizing the state’s commitment to responsible innovation that puts students and educators first.

The AI & Education Innovation Summit: Moving the Needle for California Students explored how emerging technologies can support literacy and mathematics instruction and prepare students for a changing workforce, while addressing critical questions about student privacy, safety, equity, and the role of educators in an increasingly AI-driven world. Watch today’s summit on AI here.

“California has an opportunity to lead the nation in demonstrating how AI can be used responsibly to strengthen teaching and learning,” said Superintendent Thurmond. “But innovation cannot come at the expense of student safety, privacy, or the human connections that are essential to education. We must be thoughtful about when and how these tools are used, ensure educators remain at the center of instructional decisions, and demand evidence that technology is actually improving student outcomes. Our goal is not simply to bring more AI into classrooms, but to ensure that any technology we introduce serves students, supports teachers, and expands opportunity for all.”

The summit reflected California’s balanced approach to AI in education: exploring the potential of emerging technologies to support student achievement while recognizing the need for clear safeguards, equitable access, educator involvement, and accountability for results.

Superintendent Thurmond was joined by school administrators, school information technology staff, teachers, students, and representatives from CodeAI, Microsoft, Nvidia, Google, Digital Promise, Amira Learning, Carnegie Learning, Curriculum Associates, and Center for Outcomes Based Contracting.

California is also advancing statewide efforts to establish a responsible framework for AI use in K–12 education. Senate Bill 1288, sponsored by Superintendent Thurmond, established a statewide AI working group charged with developing guidance and a model policy for local educational agencies. This work will help schools navigate emerging technologies while addressing student privacy, data security, academic integrity, and the appropriate role of AI in teaching and learning.

Together, these efforts reflect California’s commitment to leading on both innovation and accountability—ensuring that decisions about AI in education are guided by student needs, educator expertise, and evidence of effectiveness.

For more information on AI in California classrooms, see the CDE Artificial Intelligence Guide.