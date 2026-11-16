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SANTA BARBARA, CA – November 13, 2026

The Santa Barbara Police Department invites community members to join officers for “Coffee with a Cop” on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Starbucks, located at 402 N. Milpas Street in Santa Barbara.

“Coffee with a Cop” offers community members an opportunity to connect with local officers through informal, one-on-one conversations over a cup of coffee. Whether residents have questions, would like to discuss neighborhood concerns, or simply want to introduce themselves, officers will be available to listen, share perspectives, and engage with attendees.

Coffee with a Cop

Thursday, November 19, 2026

9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Starbucks, 402 N. Milpas St.

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With no formal agenda or scheduled presentations, the event focuses on open conversations and building positive relationships between law enforcement and the community.

Starbucks is generously supporting the event by providing complimentary coffee and pastries for attendees.