Lindsey Reed at Aperitivo | Credit: Courtesy

After six years of teaching “The Wine Class” at UCSB — not to mention much time spent pouring at the recently closed Satellite S.B. and managing the current offerings at Aperitivo — Lindsey Reed is ready to expand her enological education mission to the broader community.

On November 23, she is hosting “A Wine Class” at Bodega Flower Girl, where she’ll pour six different wines — plus one blind round — while sharing the cultural, historical, and geographic stories behind each bottle. The shop’s proprietor, Emma West Roldan, will also be preparing some of her veggie-leaning snacks to pair with the wines.

Reed hopes to make this the first in a continued series of tastings aimed at demystifying wine, introducing newcomers to its pleasures, and even teaching vino veterans a thing or three. I asked her more about her background and the class.

How did you become a wine teacher?

Restaurants are in my blood. My dad was a chef, and my mom booked the bands for his restaurant. Some of my earliest memories are of running around that dining room: sitting on the pass while the line cooks fed me buttered noodles, greeting guests as if I were the host, and begging the bartenders for just one more maraschino cherry. Wine was always there, on every table, bringing people together.

At 25, I switched gears and tried my hand at academics. A degree in geology led to an interest in soil, which led to a passion for regenerative viticulture. Along the way, I made some wine, planted some vines, and refined my palate working the floor at Satellite (RIP).

In 2020, my name got passed along to the right people at UCSB, and the next thing I knew, I was teaching “The Wine Class.” Six years in, my purpose with the course is clear: to make wine as inclusive and unpretentious as possible. I want to help the next generation understand and appreciate the history and cultural importance of one of humanity’s oldest beverages, while figuring out what they like (and don’t) and building confidence in talking about it.

Working in restaurants all these years, I realized people outside the university might want this too. So here I am. I started “A Wine Class” to make the wine world more accessible, and to get people sitting down at a table together.

Why do you think Santa Barbara needs this sort of class?

Honestly, I think anyone in the U.S. who is curious about wine but intimidated by it needs this.

Lindsey Reed in the vines | Credit: Courtesy

Wine culture isn’t woven into the American lifestyle the way it is in much of Europe. We’re coming out of what a good friend of mine calls “the dark ages” of wine: Robert Parker scores that were supposed to define everyone’s palate, 100-page wine lists built to impress industry insiders rather than welcome regular guests, and wine education that felt formal and exclusive.

Santa Barbara is surrounded by some of the best vineyards in the world. Locals, if interested, should have the opportunity to be attuned to what’s going on here and have some understanding of what’s going on elsewhere.

What kind of wine person is the class best suited for ?

Someone who wants to expand their wine vocabulary beyond chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon. Someone who wants to sit down at a table and feel comfortable ordering the bottle. Someone with an open mind and a curious palate. And someone who cares about craft wine, farming done right, tasting a grape’s true identity, and getting to know small producers around the world.

How will the event work?

We’ll be at Bodega Flower Girl with my friend Emma West Roldan, who will also be providing snacks. Her shop is the place in town for genuinely great wine. Tickets are $60 and include six wines plus one blind tasting. Along the way, we’ll cover how to read a wine list while learning some of the history and cultural relevance of wine.

Lindsey Reed makes some wine. | Credit: Courtesy

Do you plan to do others?

Yes! I’d love to make this a monthly event. Stay tuned.

What else should we know ?

I also offer private tastings in people’s homes with friends and family, with wines chosen specifically for the guests. We can revisit wines from a favorite trip, or focus on a region you’re about to visit, like France. And since we live in one of the world’s great wine regions, we can always explore what’s right here. I’ll also be teaching my six-week course at UCSB again this spring.

411