Rent is Jonathan Larson’s iconic musical of artists and outcasts in New York City, 1990. The show, which has enjoyed 30 years of acclaim, comes to the New Vic in Ensemble Theatre Company’s final show of 2026. Rent follows a contingent of artists straining against the confinement of capitalism and captures the pain points of the era, including addiction, AIDS, and the increasing visibility of the LGBTQ community. Director Pesha Rudnick calls Rent an “invitation to measure your life not in what you own, but in love — in who you love, and who loves you.”

In the musical, a group of starving artists are living in an unpaid apartment, thanks to the largesse of their friend Benny, who became the landlord after marrying into a real-estate family. When Benny shows up on Christmas Eve with a new deal, the bohemians find themselves a year behind on rent. This betrayal sets off a raucous cultural skirmish between the Upper-East haves and the Alphabet City have-nots. “The intent of this musical is to celebrate life and art in the midst of death and dying,” says Rudnick. “Rent asks us to be curious about what communities are invisible right now, which communities are suffering.”

Ensemble’s 26/27 season is dedicated to celebrating California. So, how does Rent, a musical that is quintessentially New York City–centric, tell a story representative of the California experience? Rudnick points out that Santa Barbara, like most of coastal California, faces a similar cultural schism in persistent housing insecurity. “This idea of displacing the people who made Santa Barbara incredible is a constant tension here,” she says. “It’s beautiful, but inaccessible, particularly for artists.”

On Broadway, Rent ran for over a decade, vaulted the careers of Broadway stars like Idina Menzel, Adam Pascal, and Anthony Rapp, and introduced the world to “Seasons of Love.” See the show December 2-27 at the New Vic. For more information, etcsb.org/production/rent.