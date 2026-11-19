Since 1973, tenants at downtown Santa Barbara’s La Arcada Plaza shopping and office complex on the 1100 block of State Street have lived something of a charmed and quasi-pampered existence, courtesy of Hugh Petersen, who bought the 90,000-square-foot historic property back then. Petersen, independently wealthy from investments back in the Midwest, ran the downtown mall more as a labor of love than as a by-the-book commercial real estate operation. He picked tenants not based solely on their ability to pay but based on what they did and with what kind of personality they did it and how they meshed with other tenants. That tradition was carried forward after Petersen stepped down from day-to-day management in 2001 by his niece Lynne Small Tahmisian. But this Thursday brokers with Hayes Commercial announced that Tahmisian is now retiring and has put the highly cinematic property — with its signature red British phone booth, turtle-inhabited courtyard fountain, and iconic whale tail, Benjamin Franklin, and window washer sculptures — on the market.

According to Caitlin Hensel, one of the Hayes partners representing the sale, the property is more than 90 percent leased as it is. She said there’s only one retail vacancy — on the first floor — and only four in the warren of offices upstairs.

Among La Arcada’s signature tenants are Andersen’s Bakery, Mizza restaurant, the Hook & Press designer donut shop, and the Waterhouse Gallery.

The property is being offered without an asking price. According to Hensel, interested buyers will be screened to determine their capacity to carry on La Arcada’s tradition and its track record with other properties.

Word of the sale comes the same year La Arcada celebrated its 100th anniversary. Initially, the property was Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, but during the earthquake of 1925, the church was destroyed and the shopping center was built à la architect Myron Hunt’s Nuevo Hispanified designs.

La Arcada is perhaps the only shopping complex in downtown Santa Barbara that comes equipped with a basement woodworking shop, capable of maintaining the property in the manner to which Petersen and Tahmisian sought.