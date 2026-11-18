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Montecito Bank & Trust is proud to announce that it has been named the #1 Best Bank to Work For in the nation by American Banker, earning the top ranking among 100 banks recognized for their exceptional workplace cultures in 2026.

This national recognition marks a significant milestone in the Bank’s history and reflects its longstanding commitment to creating an environment where associates feel valued, supported, empowered and inspired to make a difference.

“Being named the number one bank to work for in the nation is an extraordinary honor, but what makes this recognition so meaningful is that it comes from our associates,” said Janet Garufis, Chairman and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust. “Our people are the heart of everything we do. Their passion, dedication, generosity and genuine care for one another, our clients and our communities are what make Montecito Bank & Trust so special. This achievement belongs to each and every one of them.”

The annual Best Banks to Work For program, conducted by American Banker in partnership with Best Companies Group, recognizes financial institutions that excel at fostering positive and rewarding workplace environments. Rankings are determined through evaluation of workplace policies, practices and demographics, as well as confidential employee surveys that measure associate culture, morale, growth opportunities and support.

For Montecito Bank & Trust, this recognition is a powerful affirmation of the vision established by its founder, Michael Towbes, more than 50 years ago. His belief that a bank could be both a successful business and a meaningful force for good in the community continues to guide the organization today.

That philosophy is reflected in the Bank’s commitment to investing in its associates through professional development, career advancement opportunities, comprehensive benefits, meaningful recognition and a culture that encourages community involvement and personal growth.

“We have always believed that when we take exceptional care of our people, they are empowered to take exceptional care of our clients and communities,” Garufis added. “Our founder, Michael Towbes, understood that the true measure of our success extends far beyond our financial performance. It is measured by the lives we touch, the opportunities we create and the communities we help strengthen. I know he would be incredibly proud of our associates and what they have accomplished together.”

As an independent community bank serving California’s Central Coast, Montecito Bank & Trust views its distinctive culture as fundamental to its success. The Bank’s commitment to relationship banking, personalized service and community philanthropy is brought to life each day by associates who share a common purpose: making the communities they serve better places to live and work.