Record Rack

Almost literally, I ran into Stephen Cloud at the Granada last week, before the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra concert launching the CAMA season. We stopped to talk in the Granada box office, clogging the passage and creating a tiny bit of havoc. But there were pressing matters to discuss. Social order could wait.

Cloud, as many know, has worn many hats in town over the years, including helping steer and organize CAMA and also serving as the longtime manager of the great jazz pianist Keith Jarrett. (Which, somehow, gives Jarrett a kind of secondhand local connection — plus, he once signed a letter to The New York Times as having been from Santa Barbara.) Jarrett had a long and uniquely distinguished career as one whom many (myself included) considered the great living jazz pianist, but who was sadly sidelined several years ago by debilitating strokes.

And yet Jarrett keeps reentering the world’s ear orbit, thanks to ECM Records and a vast archive of live recordings — including five albums documenting a strikingly fine final European tour in 2016, which culminated in his stop in Rome on July 12, 2016. He also played his final American concert at Carnegie Hall on February 9, 2016, but said issues with that date prevented a recording release. As Cloud told me, the entire run of recordings from that now legendary 2016 European tour can be compared to Jarrett’s famed multi-disc Sun Bear set 50 years later, documenting a two-week Japanese tour of solo piano concerts.

Keith Jarrett ‘Roma’ album cover | Credit: Courtesy

Roma was officially released this month, and it’s a must-hear sensation, covering the many musical bases Jarrett was known for in one of his improvised solo concerts. Virtuosic jazz-meets-classical flights, dissonant avant-garde asides, lyrical rubato balladic passages, undulant gospel strains, and more sub-directions find their way into his palette across this powerful album.

Eclectic as his interests and aptitudes were, he somehow found ways to stitch impulses together in a graceful and artful whole, usually in the framework of a live concert. And, as was his wont, he funneled his deep love and understanding of standards into the encore zone — here with “Somewhere over the Rainbow” and “It’s a Lonesome Old Town” — a swan song?

The music itself is a wonder to behold, but it’s graced with a strange poignancy, as if he knew his nonpareil talent at a Steinway would soon be stilled.

Hearing Jarrett in the live kitchen, as the freely conjured music manifested, was a special gift as a listener, but he still springs to life differently in the bounty of recording material in the Jarrett “bin.” Roma is clearly one of the great musical documents to be released this year, jazz-wise and beyond. There will never be another him.

To hear Roma, click here : to hear the entire 2016 European tour, here .

¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!

LADAMA Luke Theater, ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! | Photo: Josef Woodard

The 20-year-old series known as ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!, which brings Mexican/ChicanoX and other notable Latin American music through town for concerts and workshops, remains a treasure in Santa Barbara’s cultural traditions. It resonates even more deeply in this day of the direct impacts of Trumpian oppression on our Hispanic community.

We were reminded of the impact two weeks ago, when the band LADAMA tore it up in a dance-inducing, multicultural way at the Marjorie Luke Theatre for another hot Sunday night out (the Sunday Luke show capped off a residency including concerts in Carpinteria, Isla Vista, and Guadalupe).

Founded in 2014 by musicians from Brazil, Colombia, and Venezuela, LADAMA is a woman-powered band whose name is an acronym for its gifted members — Lara Klaus, Daniela Serna, and Maria “Mafer Bandola” González Olivo (joined by American — U.S., that is — bassist Jamila “Jam” Ramon). The band got its groove on from the get-go at the Luke, mixing genres from their homelands and original blends of them. Among the stylistic touchpoints were the Venezuelan mode of joropo (which is “a 300-year-old traditional musical style and partner dance from the Llanos region of Colombia and Venezuela) and a last blast of an entrancing cumbia, replete with audience participation of the voice and the body.

Woman power endures as the series continues on January 14-17, with a welcome return of Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea. Did we mention that the concerts are free and include Mexican pastries, gratis?

On Grand on State

Brian Mann at the Grand on State |Photo: Josef Woodard

Last Saturday at the Grand on State , Brian Mann — he of grand piano, accordion, and club co-leading fame — was the birthday boy in the spotlight, and the place was full of love and humans (not necessarily in that order). Also, the human musicians onstage, including saxophonist Colin Richardson, trumpeter Jim Mooy, bassist Randy Tico (with a fully repaired headstock), and drummer Dick Wells, were up to their usual impressive playing. The gifting process was being passed around the room.

Grand Band at the Grand on State | Photo: Josef Woodard

Grant Geissman | Photo: Lori Spector









That young but burgeoning jazz room continues with its “visiting artists” series on Saturday, with the arrival on Saturday, November 21, of veteran guitarist Grant Geissman, long a go-to session player in Los Angeles, working with Quincy Jones and countless other household names, and a tasty jazz player with a mainstream leaning. He may have landed his best-known public moment with his solo in Chuck Mangione’s feel-good anthem “Feels So Good,” in 1977. At the GoS, Geissman will be joined by horn player Brian Scanlon, pianist Gary Matsumoto, bassist Lyman Medeiros, and Santa Barbara’s own drummer to the stars near and far, Kevin Winard.

Blues on the March, to the Big 5-0

The Santa Barbara Blues Society , which has scored major points with this year’s appearances by the stellar Nick Moss, Mike Zito and Tommy Casto, closes out its 2026 calendar this Saturday with the return of the fine blues player Teresa James. More specifically, the Carillo Rec Center will be brought to life by the renowned, spicy, SoCal-based Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps , following the release of their new album, Bad at Being Good .

Time marches on, and so does our Blues Society, which is the oldest continuous blues society in the country and will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year.

TO-DOINGS:

CAMA , whose new season launched last week with a formidable yet understated concert by the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, continues apace with the first event of its chamber-scaled “Masterseries” component at the Lobero. Saturday night’s fare is an always-welcome return of the revered Juilliard String Quartet, which boasts a proudly local link once removed: violinist Ronald Copes, who retired last year from the group after 28 years of service, lived in Santa Barbara and taught at UCSB for years before he got the call from the Juilliard — an offer he couldn’t and wouldn’t refuse.

On a program featuring quartet music by Ravel and Bartók, the younger crop will be joined by respected pianist Simone Dinnerstein, spotlighting Schumann’s Piano Quintet in Eb.