Following a more than seven-hour joint meeting with the Architectural Board of Review and the city’s Staff Hearing Officer on November 9, the proposed design for the 680-unit housing development slated to replace the Macy’s department store at La Cumbre Plaza earned a 3-1 approval, marking the next major step for the largest of two separate housing projects proposed for the mall.

There was a barrage of questions about the project, but the board had generally positive comments about the proposal, which has been slowly making its way through the city planning process since first proposed by father-son development team Matt and Jim Taylor in late 2023. The mixed-use development would be made up of six separate buildings across the 15-acre site, ranging from two to six stories, along with two levels of underground parking for both residential and commercial use.

The housing portion, which requires the demolition of the existing Macy’s property, would consist of 383 one-bedroom units, 186 two-bed units, 17 three-bed units, and 94 studios. At least 39 of the units will be offered for very-low-income renters, while 15 will be set aside as moderate-income affordable.

While the project — informally known as the Neighborhood at State & Hope — earned approval from three of four boardmembers, and was granted a tentative approval for the necessary subdivision of the lot into two parcels, there were concerns raised by Vice Chair Richard Six, who cast the sole opposing vote during the hearing.

Vice Chair Six said he had problems with the proposed materials and with the overall compatibility of the size of the project with the surrounding neighborhood. The project has been criticized by residents of the upper State Street neighborhoods, who are worried about accessibility and traffic, and by Hope School District, which could be overwhelmed by a wave of new students to the area.

Near the end of the marathon hearing, Six said he could not approve the project based on compatibility, saying it was “too massive and not in proportion” with the area.

But despite the concerns, the board did not have the authority to deny the project solely based on incompatibility. According to city staff, the board could file a motion saying it was not compatible but acknowledging that, “under state law, inconsistency … cannot be grounds for project denial as the project does not pose a specific adverse impact on public health and safety as defined per government code.”

“I hope I’m not a troublemaker,” Six said. “I cannot make the compatibility finding.”

Board Chair Lauren Anderson said she would have no problem finding the project compatible enough to grant approval. As the meeting pushed into its seventh hour, Andersen called for a vote, saying, “For the sake of the project, and the sake that it’s 10 p.m., we’re gonna vote.”

The board approved the design 3-1, with Six voting in opposition because his concerns about details and massing were not included in the motion.

A rendering of the propsed La Cumbre South housing development at the former Sears site. | Credit: Courtesy

With the Macy’s redevelopment on track to move forward, the attention of the city planning department now moves to the potential 443-unit rental housing development proposed for the other side of La Cumbre Plaza, at the former Sears site. The project, known as “La Cumbre South Homes,” aims to rehaul the southern section of the mall to build housing, a leasing and amenities building, and common areas for residents.

This second project would also require a subdivision of the 14-acre property to create a parcel for the new housing while keeping a portion of the existing retail space. There had been talk about redeveloping the Sears site since at least 2019, and in May 2025 the property owner formally submitted an application, which is currently under environmental review.

After the current review, the La Cumbre South Homes project is expected to return for land use approval and subsequent hearings with the Architectural Board of Review and other applicable boards.

For information and updates about both La Cumbre Plaza proposals, see santabarbaraca.gov/lacumbreplaza.