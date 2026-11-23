<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/theindy/3340039/">The Indy Podcast: Field Notes Prologue | RSS.com</a>



It’s been a year of celebrations to toast the Santa Barbara Independent’s 40th anniversary in 2026, and we’re ending this print-forward partying on an audio note. This week, we’re releasing The Indy Podcast: Field Notes, a four-episode series showcasing how we covered a handful of major events in Santa Barbara history.

Following the success earlier this year of The Indy Podcast: Welcome to Isla Vista, we tasked four of our frontline reporters to scour the archives and curate articles that mattered most over the past 40 years. They whittled the endless array of options down to four specific cover stories, and then used those as a lens to show why those issues remain important to Santa Barbara today. Using interviews with both current and former staffers as well as community leaders, they bring these archives back to life, breathing context and bringing perspective to the always hurried practice of journalism.

Coming this week are the first two episodes. Christina McDermott, who produced Welcome to Isla Vista and spearheaded this project, takes on the demise of the Santa Barbara News-Press in 2006, and how that changed the Indy and media at large in town. Elaine Sanders picks up our Montecito Debris Flow coverage, relating how natural disasters are part of life in our slice of land between the mountains and the sea.

Then next week, the final two episodes will drop. Ryan Cruz takes a look at the more recent ICE raids in Carpinteria, and its connection to immigration history here. And Callie Fausey is covering the Refugio Oil Spill of 2015, and how that continues to resonate into the Sable battles of right now.

Listen online at independent.com/field-notes and on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.