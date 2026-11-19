Just after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, a Tesla being driven southbound on Highway 101 crashed into the guardrail on the right side of the freeway, just north of Padaro Lane.

Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District (CSFD) responded to the scene with Paramedic Engine 62, and upon arrival the crew found the Tesla “with extensive front-end damage wedged tightly beneath the freeway shoulder guardrail.”

The car hit with so much force that the guardrail was ripped from the posts, “forcing the heavy steel rail upward onto the vehicle’s hood and windshield,” according to CSFD.

The driver of the Tesla was able to get out of the vehicle unassisted. Paramedics provided medical aid, but the driver did not want further treatment and declined to be taken to the hospital.

As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, the National Weather Service preliminary rain counts report that Carpinteria got just more than two inches of rain in the past 24 hours. At the time of the crash, the highway was wet, and there were intermittent showers. California Highway Patrol is currently investigating the cause of the incident.

The CSFD wants to remind drivers, “Please use extra caution and reduce your speed when driving in wet weather.”