Make Myself at Home: Montecito Hilltop Sanctuary

Address: 168 Canon View Road Status: On the market Price: $2,450,000 Generations of kids have dreamed of spending the night at a museum, being locked inside with the entire place to explore without any rules or restrictions. MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, gives a current crop of Santa Barbara youngsters a whole new location to fantasize about. In addition to the three floors of gadgets and exhibits inside, the rooftop sky garden with its lookout tower, glass floor, and wave machine make a pretty great al fresco setting. Kids and adults alike would jump at the opportunity to have MOXI all to themselves for a secret slumber party. Jim Bartsch

The enchanting property for sale at 168 Canon View Road has been extensively remodeled and newly imagined by the same architectural firm that designed MOXI, so for its lucky new owner-to-be, those fantasies are about to come to life.

The home is situated just a seven-minute drive to both downtown Santa Barbara and Montecito’s Coast Village Road, and is in the coveted Cold Spring School District, but it feels worlds away from civilization, set in a mountaintop hideaway.

AB Design Studio is the firm that undertook the complete remodel of this home. When I asked architect Clay Aurell, one of the firm’s founders, what drew them to this particular house, he cited the location as one of the prime reasons. “It feels like living in the mountains, but with all of the amenities very close,” said Aurell. The views were another big draw, but they weren’t apparent until the remodel got underway. Aurell explained, “We cleared out a lot of overgrown vegetation to reveal canyon and mountain views that are truly superb.”

I can personally second that claim. When I visited last week. I kept trying to decide which direction offered the most striking vista. Standing at the home’s front door — or when looking out just about every window — one can enjoy stunning views of Cathedral Peak to the right, all the way to the Channel Islands to the left, with a sweeping mountain and canyon panorama in between.

